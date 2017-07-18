Search
Request For Proposals

General Information
India
   Jul 18, 2017
   Jul 27, 2017
   English
   Other

Goods, Works and Services

Parts of cookers  

Original Text
Tenders are invited for Materials For Inspection Carriages:- Description- 1 Thermos 750 Ml Milton Or Similar Qty- 03 Nos 2 Cooker 5 Ltr Capacity Alluminium Hawkins Or Similar Qty- 03 Nos 3 Borosil Glass Medium Size 250 Ml One Set In 06 Nos , Qty- 18 Set 4 Knife Cutting Anjali, Crystal Qty-10 Nos 5 Plastic Mug Cello Or Similar Qty- 15 Nos 6 Plastic Bucket 20 Ltr Capacity Cello Or Nayasa Qty- 15...
