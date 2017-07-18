Materials for inspection carriages:- description- 1 thermos 750 ml milton or similar qty- 03 nos 2 cooker 5 ltr capacity alluminium hawkins or similar qty- 03 nos 3 borosil glass medium size 250 ml one set in 06 nos , qty- 18 set 4 knife cutting anjali, c
Request For Proposals
|
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.