Search
Advanced Search

Construction of drain 0.8 x 1.0m rcc drain from ch: 1600 to ch: 2030 lhs (balkapur channel to president function hall) and ch:2268 to ch:2430 rhs (from narayanamma college to oasis school) and 1.2 x 1.0m rcc drain from ch: 4240 to ch: 4339 lhs and ch:4360

Request For Proposals

General Information
India
   Jul 18, 2017
   Jul 29, 2017
   English
   Other

Goods, Works and Services

Drainage construction works   Rain-water basin construction work  

Original Text
Tenders are invited for construction of drain 0.8 x 1.0m rcc drain from ch: 1600 to ch: 2030 lhs (balkapur channel to president function hall) and ch:2268 to ch:2430 rhs (from narayanamma college to oasis school) and 1.2 x 1.0m rcc drain from ch: 4240 to ch: 4339 lhs and ch:4360 to 4500 lhs (near khajaguda jn.)



Estimated Contract Value(INR): 16,632,988( one crore sixty six lacs thirty two...
Membership Plans

Basic

Full

Corporate

$550/year

$1000/year

Price on request

Buy Buy Contact us
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 