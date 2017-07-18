Search
Advanced Search

Ioh kit for am92 pantograph consisting of 25 items . 1) cover pt.no- s0223122301 - 3 nos 2) split pin pt.no-s0072010321- 1nos 3) bimetal washer pt.no-s0222126201- 4nos 4) split pin pt.no-s0072010322- 5nos 5) insulation washer pt.no-s0220131401- 4nos 6) fe

Request For Proposals

General Information
India
   Jul 18, 2017
   Aug 2, 2017
   English
   Other

Goods, Works and Services

Parts of locomotives or rolling stock  

Original Text
Tenders are invited for Ioh Kit For Am92 Pantograph Consisting Of 25 Items . 1 Cover Pt.No- S0223122301 - 3 Nos 2 Split Pin Pt.No-S0072010321- 1Nos 3 Bimetal Washer Pt.No-S0222126201- 4Nos 4 Split Pin Pt.No-S0072010322- 5Nos 5 Insulation Washer Pt.No-S0220131401- 4Nos 6 Felt Washer Pt.No- S0222126501- 2Nos 7 Split Pin Pt.No-S0072010440- 4Nos 8 Rubberised Thrust Black Assy Pt.No-S0220110202- 2Nos...
Membership Plans

Basic

Full

Corporate

$550/year

$1000/year

Price on request

Buy Buy Contact us
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 