General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jul 18, 2017 Deadline Nov 1, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Goods, Works and Services Miscellaneous health services Services provided by medical personnel Original Text Tenders are invited for provide statewide medicaid managed care program services. the anticipated term of the resulting contract shall be from the date of contract execution through september 30, 2023. each october 1 through september 30, within the contract term shall be defined as a contract year; however the first contract year (year 1) shall be defined as the date of contract execution...

