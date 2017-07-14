United Kingdom-Southend-on-Sea: Health services

Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Victoria Avenue
SS2 6LR
Southend-on-Sea
UK
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity:
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Care Home without Nursing — 65+ Temporary Illness or Frailty.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Services
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.
NUTS code
UKG13
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)
Care Home without Nursing — 65+ Temporary Illness or Frailty.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
85100000
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
yes
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
1 2 3 4 5 6 7.
Attributes Client review Price Features Capability Qualifications Custom metric.
Weighting 0 50 40 0 8 2 0
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
yes
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
SA259186
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No:
V.1) Date of contract award decision
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Runwood Homes
107 London Road
SS7 2QL
Benfleet
UK
Telephone: +44 1702559797
E-mail: info@runwoodhomes.co.uk
Internet address:
www.runwoodhomes.co.uk
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Total final value of the contract:
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Victoria Avenue
SS2 6LR
Southend-on-Sea
UK
Telephone: +44 0000000000
E-mail: eprocurement@southend.gov.uk
Internet address:
www.southend.gov.uk
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
Adam HTT Limited
249 Midsummer Boulevard
MK9 1EA
Milton Keynes
UK
Internet address:
www.sproc.net
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
14.07.2017