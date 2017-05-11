Section I: Contracting authority
Município de Lisboa
DMHU-DRMM — Av. Infante D. Henrique, Lote 1
1800-220
Lisboa
PT
Regional or local authority
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.
Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.
34100000
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 680 949,29
EUR
Excluding VAT
Section IV: Procedure
Open
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
1 2 3.
Preço total Qualidade Prazo de entrega.
Weighting 55 25 20
An electronic auction has been used:
no
59/CPI/DA/CCM/2016
Contract notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 237-431374 of
08.12.2016
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: L17/29/17
Lot No: 1
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
11.05.2017
Number of offers received: 5
Number of offers received by electronic means: 5
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 297 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 273 318,42
EUR
Excluding VAT
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: L17/30/17
Lot No: 2
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
11.05.2017
Number of offers received: 6
Number of offers received by electronic means: 6
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 288 000
EUR
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 226 520,64
EUR
Excluding VAT
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: L17/31/17
Lot No: 3
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
11.05.2017
Number of offers received: 3
Number of offers received by electronic means: 3
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 60 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 51 115,35
EUR
Excluding VAT
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: L17/32/17
Lot No: 4
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
11.05.2017
Number of offers received: 3
Number of offers received by electronic means: 3
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 130 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 129 994,88
EUR
Excluding VAT
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
13.07.2017