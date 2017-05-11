Search
Motor vehicles

Portugal-Lisboa: Veículos a motor

Contract Award

General Information
Portugal
   LISBOA
   277829-2017
   Jul 18, 2017
   Portuguese
   Other

Contact information
   Município de Lisboa
Lisboa
Portugal

Goods, Works and Services

Motor vehicles  

Contract details
:  Supply contract
:  The most economic tender

:   SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
:   ,
:   May 11, 2017

Summary

       

Notice type: 01203 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 135-277829
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 237-431374
Contract Nature: Supplies
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Contract award notice
Supplies
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Município de Lisboa
DMHU-DRMM — Av. Infante D. Henrique, Lote 1
1800-220  Lisboa
PT
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity:
General public services
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Supplies
Purchase
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
34100000
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 680 949,29  EUR
Excluding VAT
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
1 2 3. Preço total Qualidade Prazo de entrega. Weighting 55 25 20
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used: no
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
59/CPI/DA/CCM/2016
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Contract notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 237-431374 of 08.12.2016
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: L17/29/17
Lot No: 1
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
V.1) Date of contract award decision
11.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 5 Number of offers received by electronic means: 5
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 297 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 273 318,42  EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no
Contract No: L17/30/17
Lot No: 2
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
V.1) Date of contract award decision
11.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 6 Number of offers received by electronic means: 6
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 288 000  EUR
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 226 520,64  EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no
Contract No: L17/31/17
Lot No: 3
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
V.1) Date of contract award decision
11.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 3 Number of offers received by electronic means: 3
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 60 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 51 115,35  EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no
Contract No: L17/32/17
Lot No: 4
Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal
V.1) Date of contract award decision
11.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 3 Number of offers received by electronic means: 3
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 130 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 129 994,88  EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
13.07.2017

More information: Click here
