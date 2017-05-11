Contract award notice

Supplies

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Município de Lisboa

DMHU-DRMM — Av. Infante D. Henrique, Lote 1

1800-220 Lisboa

PT



Internet address(es):

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Regional or local authority

I.3) Main activity:

General public services

I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract

Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.

II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Supplies Purchase

II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

34100000

II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Value: 680 949,29 EUR Excluding VAT

Section IV: Procedure

IV.1) Type of procedure

Open

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of

1 2 3. Preço total Qualidade Prazo de entrega. Weighting 55 25 20

IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction

An electronic auction has been used: no

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

59/CPI/DA/CCM/2016

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Contract notice Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 237-431374 of 08.12.2016

Section V: Award of contract

Lot No: 1

Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal

V.1) Date of contract award decision

11.05.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 5 Number of offers received by electronic means: 5

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken

SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA



V.4) Information on value of contract

Value: 297 000 EUR Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 273 318,42 EUR Excluding VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Lot No: 2

Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal

V.1) Date of contract award decision

11.05.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 6 Number of offers received by electronic means: 6

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken

SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA



V.4) Information on value of contract

Value: 288 000 EUR Total final value of the contract: Value: 226 520,64 EUR Excluding VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Lot No: 3

Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal

V.1) Date of contract award decision

11.05.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 3 Number of offers received by electronic means: 3

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken

SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA



V.4) Information on value of contract

Value: 60 000 EUR Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 51 115,35 EUR Excluding VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Lot No: 4

Lot title: Aquisição de veículos automóveis ligeiros, por lotes, para a Polícia Municipal

V.1) Date of contract award decision

11.05.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 3 Number of offers received by electronic means: 3

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken

SIVA — Sociedade de Importação de Veículos Automóveis, SA



V.4) Information on value of contract

Value: 130 000 EUR Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 129 994,88 EUR Excluding VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Section VI: Complementary information

VI.1) Information about European Union funds

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no

VI.2) Additional information

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

13.07.2017

Contract No: L17/29/17Contract No: L17/30/17Contract No: L17/31/17Contract No: L17/32/17