General Information Country: France City/Locality: ALBI Notice/Contract Number: 277138-2017 Publication Date: Jul 18, 2017 Original Language: French Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Département du Tarn

Albi

Goods, Works and Services Supporting services for the government Construction project management services Legal advisory and representation services Compilation of financial statements services

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 135-277138

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 085-166087

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Prior information notice Services Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Hôtel du Département, lices Georges Pompidou

Albi

81013

FR

E-mail: bureaumarches.81@tarn.fr

NUTS code: FR627

Internet address(es):

https://marchespublics.tarn.fr Département du TarnHôtel du Département, lices Georges PompidouAlbi81013FRE-mail: bureaumarches.81@tarn.frNUTS code: FR627 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity General public services Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres.

File reference number: 1-17s0031 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 75130000 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 419200 EUR II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 75130000 71541000 79110000 79211200 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR627

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Lot unique. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-07-13



