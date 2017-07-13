Section I: Contracting authority
Département du Tarn
Hôtel du Département, lices Georges Pompidou
Albi
81013
FR
bureaumarches.81@tarn.fr
FR627Internet address(es):https://marchespublics.tarn.fr
Regional or local authority
General public services
Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres.
File reference number: 1-17s0031
75130000
Services
Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres.
Value excluding VAT: 419200
EUR
75130000 71541000 79110000 79211200
NUTS code: FR627
2017-07-13