Search
Advanced Search

Supporting services for the government

France-Albi:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   ALBI
   277138-2017
   Jul 18, 2017
   French
   Other

Contact information
   Département du Tarn
Albi
France

Goods, Works and Services

Supporting services for the government   Construction project management services   Legal advisory and representation services   Compilation of financial statements services  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 135-277138
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 085-166087
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Département du Tarn
Hôtel du Département, lices Georges Pompidou
Albi
81013
FR
E-mail: bureaumarches.81@tarn.fr
NUTS code: FR627
Internet address(es):
https://marchespublics.tarn.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres.
File reference number: 1-17s0031
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
75130000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

Mandat de maîtrise d'ouvrage publique pour la construction d'un nouveau collège à Castres.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 419200  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

75130000 71541000 79110000 79211200

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR627
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Lot unique.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-07-13

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 