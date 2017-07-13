Search
Advanced Search

Plastering work

Deutschland-Dresden:

Contract Award

General Information
Germany
   DRESDEN
   276143-2017
   Jul 18, 2017
   German
   Other

Contact information
   Staatsbetrieb Sächsisches Immobilien- und Baumanagement, Niederlassung Dresden 1
Dresden
Germany

Goods, Works and Services

Plastering work  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 135-276143
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 108-216432
Contract Nature: Works
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: Lowest price

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Works
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Staatsbetrieb Sächsisches Immobilien- und Baumanagement, Niederlassung Dresden 1
Königsbrücker Straße 80
Dresden
01099
DE
E-mail: bieteranfragen.d1@sib.smf.sachsen.de
NUTS code: DED
Internet address(es):
www.sib.sachsen.de
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Economic and financial affairs
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Festung Königstein, 5. BA, TBM 1, Westbebauung.
File reference number: 17O40381
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45410000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description

Putzarbeiten.

II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: DED
Main place of performance: Festung Königstein, 5. BA, TBM 1, Westbebauung, 01824 Königstein.
II.2.3) Description

Siehe Auftragsbekanntmachung.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-07-13

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 