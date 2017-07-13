Search
Landscaping work for roof gardens

Deutschland-Fürth:

Contract Award

General Information
Germany
   FÜRTH
   eu:276126-2017
   Jul 18, 2017
   German
   Other

Contact information
   Klinikum Fürth
Fürth
Germany

Goods, Works and Services

Landscaping work for roof gardens   Roof insulation work  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 135-276126
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 249-456964
Contract Nature: Works
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: Lowest price

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Works
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Klinikum Fürth
Jakob-Henle-Straße 1
Fürth
90766
DE
Contact point(s): Klinikum Fürth, Technik – Bauwesen Neubau
E-mail: dominik.meier@klinikum-fuerth.de
Internet address(es):
https://my.vergabe.bayern.de
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
Health
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
LV 132 – Dachabdichtungsarbeiten.
File reference number: 198B16
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45112713
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description

Beabsichtigung der Vergabe von Leistungen:

Dachabdichtungsarbeiten / Dachbegrünung:

ca. 990m 2 Dachabdichtung, 2-lagig, Bitumen;

ca. 990m 2 Gefälledämmplatten PUR/PIR;

ca. 70m Entwässerungsrinne;

ca. 100m horizont. Seilsicherungssystem;

ca. 990m 2 Extensive Dachbegrünung.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 163582.96  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

45261410

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code:
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Beabsichtigung der Vergabe von Leistungen:

Dachabdichtungsarbeiten / Dachbegrünung:

ca. 990m 2 Dachabdichtung, 2-lagig, Bitumen;

ca. 990m 2 Gefälledämmplatten PUR/PIR;

ca. 70m Entwässerungsrinne;

ca. 100m horizont. Seilsicherungssystem;

ca. 990m 2 Extensive Dachbegrünung.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-07-13

