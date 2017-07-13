Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Klinikum Fürth
Jakob-Henle-Straße 1
Fürth
90766
DE
Contact point(s):
Klinikum Fürth, Technik – Bauwesen Neubau
E-mail:
dominik.meier@klinikum-fuerth.deInternet address(es):https://my.vergabe.bayern.de
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
Health
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
LV 132 – Dachabdichtungsarbeiten.
File reference number: 198B16
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45112713
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description
Beabsichtigung der Vergabe von Leistungen:
Dachabdichtungsarbeiten / Dachbegrünung:
ca. 990m
2 Dachabdichtung, 2-lagig, Bitumen;
ca. 990m
2 Gefälledämmplatten PUR/PIR;
ca. 70m Entwässerungsrinne;
ca. 100m horizont. Seilsicherungssystem;
ca. 990m
2 Extensive Dachbegrünung.
II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 163582.96
EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)
II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code:
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description
Beabsichtigung der Vergabe von Leistungen:
Dachabdichtungsarbeiten / Dachbegrünung:
ca. 990m
2 Dachabdichtung, 2-lagig, Bitumen;
ca. 990m
2 Gefälledämmplatten PUR/PIR;
ca. 70m Entwässerungsrinne;
ca. 100m horizont. Seilsicherungssystem;
ca. 990m
2 Extensive Dachbegrünung.
Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-07-13