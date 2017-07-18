Search
START A 3MB MULTIPROTOCOL LABEL SWITCHING (MPLS) VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK (VPN) LAYER 3 ETHERNET CIRCUIT BETWEEN US EMBASSY IN PARIS, FRANCE AND TEL AVIV, ISRAEL IN SUPPORT OF THE WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY.

Request For Proposals

General Information
United States
   Jul 18, 2017
   Aug 17, 2017
   Defense Information Systems Agency
   English
   Other

Goods, Works and Services

Telephone and data transmission services  

Original Text
This is a combined synopsis/solicitation for commercial items prepared in accordance with the format in FAR Subpart 12.6, as supplemented with additional information included in this notice. This announcement constitutes the only solicitation; proposals are being requested and a written solicitation will not be issued. This solicitation is issued as a request for quote (RFQ)...
