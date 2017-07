General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jul 18, 2017 Deadline Jul 28, 2017 Funding Agency: Defense Logistics Agency Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Goods, Works and Services Surgical laser Original Text

Line 0001 Qty 220.0 UI BX Deliver To: DLA DISTRIBUTION DEPOT HILL By: 0084 DAYS ADOLine 0002 Qty 270.0 UI BX Deliver To: DLA DISTRIBUTION DEPOT HILL By: 0084 DAYS ADOApproved sources are 50378 2091 (P100); 76381 2091/07000.

The solicitation is an RFQ and will be available at the link provided in this notice...

