a Improvement of Khalifa Abdul Hamid Bandare Road from Ch 00-480m b Construction of 0.600mx0.600m Culvert at Ch 316m on the same road Upazila Rangunia District Chittagong Salvage Materials Cost Tk. 178931.00 ID No-415705666.

Bangladesh
   Jul 18, 2017
   Aug 7, 2017
   English
   National procurement

Goods, Works and Services

Road-repair works   Culverts  

Engineering works and construction works; Works for complete or part construction and civil engineering work;
Eligibility of Tenderer :
Brief Description of Works :
IRIDP-2/CTG/SDW-498
a Improvement of Khalifa Abdul Hamid Bandare Road from Ch 00-480m b Construction of 0.600mx0.600m Culvert at Ch 316m on the same road Upazila Rangunia District...
