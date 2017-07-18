General Information Country: Bangladesh Publication Date: Jul 18, 2017 Deadline Aug 7, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: National procurement Goods, Works and Services Road-repair works Culverts Original Text

Engineering works and construction works; Works for complete or part construction and civil engineering work;

Eligibility of Tenderer :

As per Bidding Documents. Brief Description of Works :

IRIDP-2/CTG/SDW-498

IRIDP-2/CTG/SDW-498

a Improvement of Khalifa Abdul Hamid Bandare Road from Ch 00-480m b Construction of 0.600mx0.600m Culvert at Ch 316m on the same road Upazila Rangunia District...

