General Information Country: Tanzania Publication Date: Jul 18, 2017 Deadline Aug 3, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: International procurement Goods, Works and Services Research consultancy services Original Text

RFP



Overview :

Overview:

The firm will work under the direct supervision of the PVE Technical Specialist and guidance of the NCTC. Through extensive literature review and data collection through, but not limited to, in-depth interviews, focus group discussions, key informant interviews and surveys; the document should include:

Identified key drivers of radicalization and violent... Documents :RFPOverview :Overview:The firm will work under the direct supervision of the PVE Technical Specialist and guidance of the NCTC. Through extensive literature review and data collection through, but not limited to, in-depth interviews, focus group discussions, key informant interviews and surveys; the document should include:Identified key drivers of radicalization and violent... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices