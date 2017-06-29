Search
Selection of engineering organization for the integrated management of construction activities and the implementation of the functions of the customer (the developer) on the project: "reconstruction of the compressor shop with an extension of the capacito

Request For Proposals

General Information
Belarus
   Jun 29, 2017
   Jul 26, 2017
   English
   Other

Goods, Works and Services

Building consultancy services   Architectural services for buildings   Architectural services for building extensions   Project-management services other than for construction work   Supervision of project and documentation  

Original Text
Tenders are invited for Selection of engineering organization for the integrated management of construction activities and the implementation of the functions of the customer (the developer) on the project: "Reconstruction of the compressor shop with an extension of the capacitor branch of OJSC" Brest Meat "at: Brest, st...
