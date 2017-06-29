Selection of engineering organization for the integrated management of construction activities and the implementation of the functions of the customer (the developer) on the project: "reconstruction of the compressor shop with an extension of the capacito
Request For Proposals
|
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.