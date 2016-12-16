Section I: Contracting authority
Lietuvos mokslinių bibliotekų asociacija
Gedimino pr. 51
For the attention of: Daliai Dubovskei
01504
Vilnius
LT
Telephone: +370 52398684
E-mail: lmba@lnb.lt
Body governed by public law
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
Elektroninių mokslo duomenų bazių BMJ Journals Online Collection ir BMJ Best Practice prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas.
Services
27Y
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Lietuvos Respublikos teritorija.
Elektroninių mokslo duomenų bazių BMJ Journals Online Collection ir BMJ Best Practice prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas.
98390000
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 382 178,09
EUR
Including VAT
Section IV: Procedure
Negotiated without publication of a contract notice
Justification for the award of the contract without prior publication of a contract notice in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU):
Directive 2004/18/EC
Justification for the choice of the negotiated procedure without prior publication of a contract notice in the OJEU in accordance with Directive 2004/18/EC:
Other justification for the award of the contract without prior publication of a contract notice in the OJEU
The contract has as its object services listed in Annex II B to the Directive
Duomenų bazių prenumeratos paslaugos priskiriamos Lietuvos Respublikos viešųjų pirkimų įstatymo 2 priedelio nurodytoms B paslaugoms
pagal 27 paslaugų kategoriją (BVPŽ kodas 98390000-3 Kitos paslaugos).
Lietuvos Respublikos viešųjų pirkimų įstatymas numato galimybę vykdant supaprastintus pirkimus neskelbiant pirkimo įsigyti
duomenų (informacinės) bazės paslaugas ar licencijas naudotis bibliotekiniais dokumentais (Viešųjų pirkimų įstatymo 92 straipsnio
6 dalies 1 punktas).
Pirkimas vykdytas atsižvelgiant į Viešųjų pirkimų tarnybos 3.2.2016 išaiškinimą „Dėl duomenų bazių prenumeratos paslaugų pirkimų“,
adresu: http://vpt.lrv.lt/lt/naujienos/del-duomenu-baziu-prenumeratos-paslaugu-pirkimu
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
Lowest price
An electronic auction has been used:
no
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: 1
Lot No: 1
Lot title: Elektroninių mokslo duomenų bazių BMJ Journals Online Collection ir BMJ Best Practice prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas
V.1) Date of contract award decision
16.12.2016
Number of offers received: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
BMJ Publishing Group Limited
BMA House, Tavistock Square
WC1H 9JR
Londonas
UK
E-mail: pspencer@bmj.com
Internet address:
www.bmj.com
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 382 178,09
EUR
Including VAT
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
yes
Value or proportion of the contract likely to be sub-contracted to third parties:
Section VI: Complementary information
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
yes
01.1.1-CPVA-V-701-01-0001.
27.06.2017