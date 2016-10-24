Contract award notice

Services

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Lietuvos mokslinių bibliotekų asociacija

Gedimino pr. 51

For the attention of: Daliai Dubovskei

01504 Vilnius

LT

Telephone: +370 52398684

E-mail: lmba@lnb.lt



Internet address(es):



Address of the buyer profile:

General address of the contracting authority: www.lmba.lt Address of the buyer profile: https://pirkimai.eviesiejipirkimai.lt

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Body governed by public law

I.3) Main activity:

Education

I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract

Elektroninės mokslo duomenų bazės The Cochrane Library prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas.

II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Services Service category No: 27Y Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Lietuvos Respublikos teritorija.

NUTS code Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Lietuvos Respublikos teritorija.NUTS code

II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Elektroninės mokslo duomenų bazės The Cochrane Library prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

98390000

II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Value: 49 115,82 EUR Including VAT

Section IV: Procedure

IV.1) Type of procedure



Justification for the award of the contract without prior publication of a contract notice in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU):

Directive 2004/18/EC

Justification for the choice of the negotiated procedure without prior publication of a contract notice in the OJEU in accordance with Directive 2004/18/EC: Other justification for the award of the contract without prior publication of a contract notice in the OJEU The contract has as its object services listed in Annex II B to the Directive Negotiated without publication of a contract noticeJustification for the award of the contract without prior publication of a contract notice in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU):Directive 2004/18/EC Duomenų bazių prenumeratos paslaugos priskiriamos Lietuvos Respublikos viešųjų pirkimų įstatymo 2 priedelio nurodytoms B paslaugoms pagal 27 paslaugų kategoriją (BVPŽ kodas 98390000-3 Kitos paslaugos). Lietuvos Respublikos viešųjų pirkimų įstatymas numato galimybę vykdant supaprastintus pirkimus neskelbiant pirkimo įsigyti duomenų (informacinės) bazės paslaugas ar licencijas naudotis bibliotekiniais dokumentais (Viešųjų pirkimų įstatymo 92 straipsnio 6 dalies 1 punktas). Pirkimas vykdytas atsižvelgiant į Viešųjų pirkimų tarnybos 3.2.2016 išaiškinimą „Dėl duomenų bazių prenumeratos paslaugų pirkimų“, adresu: http://vpt.lrv.lt/lt/naujienos/del-duomenu-baziu-prenumeratos-paslaugu-pirkimu.

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of

Lowest price

IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction

An electronic auction has been used: no

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Section V: Award of contract

Lot No: 1

Lot title: Elektroninės mokslo duomenų bazės The Cochrane Library prenumeratos paslaugų viešasis pirkimas

V.1) Date of contract award decision

24.10.2016

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 1

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken



111 River Street

NJ 07030 Hoboken

US

Internet address: Wiley Subscription Services, Inc.111 River StreetNJ 07030 HobokenUSInternet address: http://eu.wiley.com/WileyCDA/

V.4) Information on value of contract

Total final value of the contract: Value: 49 115,82 EUR Including VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Section VI: Complementary information

VI.1) Information about European Union funds

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: yes

01.1.1-CPVA-V-701-01-0001.

VI.2) Additional information

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

27.06.2017

Contract No: 1