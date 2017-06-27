United Kingdom-Chelmsford: Transport services (excl. Waste transport)

Contract award notice

Services

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Essex County Council

County Hall

CM1 1QH Chelmsford

UK



Internet address(es):



General address of the contracting authority: www.essex.gov.uk

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Regional or local authority

I.3) Main activity:

General public services

I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract

Tender Round.

II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Services Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Essex County Council.

Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Essex County Council.

NUTS code UKG13

II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Tender Round.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

60000000

II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): yes

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Section IV: Procedure

IV.1) Type of procedure

Open

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of

1 2 3 4 5 6 7. Attributes Client review Price Features Capability Qualifications Custom metric. Weighting 0 0 100 0 0 0 0

IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction

An electronic auction has been used: yes

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

SA230371

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Section V: Award of contract

V.1) Date of contract award decision

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 3

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken



10 Heath View

CM22 7AB Bishop's Stortford

UK

Telephone: +44 1279730649

E-mail: a2bcontractcarsepping@aol.com

A2B Contract Cars

10 Heath View

CM22 7AB Bishop's Stortford

UK

Telephone: +44 1279730649

E-mail: a2bcontractcarsepping@aol.com

Internet address: www.useadam.co.uk

V.4) Information on value of contract

Total final value of the contract: 

Initial estimated total value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Section VI: Complementary information

VI.1) Information about European Union funds

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no

VI.2) Additional information

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures



County Hall

CM1 1QH Chelmsford

UK

Telephone: +44 8443710215

Essex County Council

County Hall

CM1 1QH Chelmsford

UK

Telephone: +44 8443710215

Internet address: www.essex.gov.uk

VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained



249 Midsummer Boulevard

MK9 1EA Milton Keynes

UK

Adam HTT Limited

249 Midsummer Boulevard

MK9 1EA Milton Keynes

UK

Internet address: www.sproc.net

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

27.06.2017

Contract No: