Contract award notice

Supplies

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Município do Porto

Praça General Humberto Delgado

Contact point(s): Divisão Municipal de Compras

4049-001 Porto

PT

Telephone: +351 222097216

E-mail: suportepce@cm-porto.pt

Fax: +351 222097296



Internet address(es):



Electronic access to information:

Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate:

General address of the contracting authority: www.cm-porto.pt Electronic access to information: https://www.acingov.pt Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate: https://www.acingov.pt

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Regional or local authority

I.3) Main activity:

General public services

I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract

Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.

II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Supplies Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Porto.

NUTS code Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Porto.NUTS code

II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

09134100

II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Value: 930 000 EUR Excluding VAT

Section IV: Procedure

IV.1) Type of procedure

Open

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of



IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction

An electronic auction has been used:

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

CPI/1/2017/DMC

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Contract notice Notice number in the OJEU: 2017/S 057-106656 of 22.03.2017

Section V: Award of contract

V.1) Date of contract award decision

30.05.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 2 Number of offers received by electronic means: 2

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken



Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Torre C

1600-029 Lisboa

PT

Telephone: +351 217242500

E-mail: galp@galpenergia.com

Fax: +351 217242965

V.4) Information on value of contract

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Section VI: Complementary information

VI.1) Information about European Union funds

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no

VI.2) Additional information

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures



Praça General Humberto Delgado

4049-001 Porto

PT

VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

27.06.2017

Contract No: CPI/1/2017/DMC