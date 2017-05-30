Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Município do Porto
Praça General Humberto Delgado
Contact point(s): Divisão Municipal de Compras
4049-001
Porto
PT
Telephone: +351 222097216
E-mail: suportepce@cm-porto.pt
Fax: +351 222097296
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity:
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Supplies
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Porto.
NUTS code
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)
Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
09134100
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 930 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
CPI/1/2017/DMC
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Contract notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2017/S 057-106656 of
22.03.2017
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: CPI/1/2017/DMC
V.1) Date of contract award decision
30.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 2
Number of offers received by electronic means: 2
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Petróleos de Portugal — Petrogal, SA
Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Torre C
1600-029
Lisboa
PT
Telephone: +351 217242500
E-mail: galp@galpenergia.com
Fax: +351 217242965
Internet address:
www.galpenergia.com
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 930 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 930 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
27.06.2017