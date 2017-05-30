Search
Diesel oil

Portugal-Porto: Gasóleo

Contract Award

General Information
Portugal
   PORTO
   eu:248014-2017
   Jun 29, 2017
   Portuguese
   Other

Contact information
   Município do Porto
Porto
Portugal

Goods, Works and Services

Diesel oil  

Contract details
:  Supply contract
:  Not defined

:   Petróleos de Portugal — Petrogal, SA
:   Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Torre C, Lisboa 1600-029 PT
:   May 30, 2017

Original Text

       
Contract award notice
Supplies
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Município do Porto
Praça General Humberto Delgado
Contact point(s): Divisão Municipal de Compras
4049-001  Porto
PT
Telephone: +351 222097216
E-mail: suportepce@cm-porto.pt
Fax: +351 222097296
Internet address(es):
General address of the contracting authority: www.cm-porto.pt
Electronic access to information: https://www.acingov.pt
Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate: https://www.acingov.pt
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity:
General public services
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Supplies
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Porto.
NUTS code
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Fornecimento contínuo de combustíveis rodoviários.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
09134100
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 930 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
CPI/1/2017/DMC
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Contract notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2017/S 057-106656 of 22.03.2017
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: CPI/1/2017/DMC
V.1) Date of contract award decision
30.05.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 2 Number of offers received by electronic means: 2
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Petróleos de Portugal — Petrogal, SA
Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Torre C
1600-029  Lisboa
PT
Telephone: +351 217242500
E-mail: galp@galpenergia.com
Fax: +351 217242965
Internet address: www.galpenergia.com
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 930 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 930 000  EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
Município do Porto
Praça General Humberto Delgado
4049-001  Porto
PT
Internet address: www.cm-porto.pt
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
27.06.2017

