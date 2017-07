General Information Country: Lithuania City/Locality: VILNIUS Publication Date: Jun 29, 2017 Deadline Aug 11, 2017 Original Language: Lithuanian Procurement Method: Other Goods, Works and Services Medical equipments Repair and maintenance services of medical equipment Original Text Contract notice Supplies Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s) Lietuvos Respublikos sveikatos apsaugos ministerija

Vilniaus g. 33

For the attention of: Alicja Grygutis

01506 Vilnius

LT

Telephone: +370 52661496

E-mail: alicja.grygutis@sam.lt

Fax: +370 52661402

Internet address(es):

Electronic access to information:

Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate:

General address of the contracting authority: http://www.sam.lrv.lt Electronic access to information: https://pirkimai.eviesiejipirkimai.lt Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate: https://pirkimai.eviesiejipirkimai.lt Further information can be obtained from: Specifications and additional documents (including documents for competitive dialogue and a dynamic purchasing system) can be obtained from: Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices