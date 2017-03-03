Contract award notice

Universitätsmedizin Joh.-Gutenberg-Univ.

Langenbeckstraße 1

55131 Mainz

DE



Ministry or any other national or federal authority, including their regional or local sub-divisions

Health

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

600136010 KTI, Klinisch Theoretische Institute,16E0659 Dachabdichtung.

Works Execution Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Mainz a Rhein.

NUTS code DEB35 Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Mainz a Rhein.NUTS code DEB35

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Dachabdichtung. Vergabeunterlagen können kostenlos vom Vergabemarktplatz Rheinland Pfalz www.vergabe.rlp.de ab dem 3.12.2016 bis zum Ablauf der Angebotsfrist herunter geladen werden. Es gelten dafür die AGB des Vergabemarktplatzes.

45214400

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Value: 348 533,52 EUR Including VAT

Open

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of

Lowest price

An electronic auction has been used: no

16E0659

Prior information notice Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 047-077437 of 8.3.2016 Contract notice Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 234-427152 of 03.12.2016

3.3.2017

Number of offers received:

Werder Bedachungen GmbH

Friedensstraße 13

02794 Leutersdorf

DE

Telephone: +49 35863500311

Fax: +49 35863500316



Total final value of the contract: Value: 348 533,52 EUR Including VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no

Vergabekammer RLP beim MWKEL

Stiftsstraße 9

55116 Mainz

DE



Vergabekammer RLP beim MWKEL

Stiftsstraße 9

55116 Mainz

DE



26.06.2017

Contract No: 16E0659