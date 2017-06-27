United Kingdom-Leicester:

Prior information notice

Services

Health Education England Lead Employer East Midlands.

File reference number: HEEM 00000033

85120000

The standard specialty training programme is for 3 years, of which 20 months is delivered within general practice. The remaining 16 months is spent in other settings.

The East Midlands Team aims to realise a range of benefits by undertaking this procurement and for a number of stakeholders involved in GPST training. These include single lead employer for GPST's and Primary Care Leads, Training Programme Directors and Patch Associate Directors plus value for money.

This procurement is being conducted as an open procedure under the Light Touch Regime.

https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart/aspx/Projects/Current/

Suppliers will need to register on the In-Tend e-tendering system unless already registered. Once registered they should be able to view the tender details and also return their response.

The contract will be for three years with an option to extend for up to a further 2 years.