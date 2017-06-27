United Kingdom-Leicester:

Section I: Contracting authority
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust
Room 170, County Hall, Glenfield
Leicester
LE3 8TB
UK
https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart
lucas.ortega@leicspart.nhs.uk
UKF
Body governed by public law
Education
Health Education England Lead Employer East Midlands.
File reference number: HEEM 00000033
85120000
Services
The standard specialty training programme is for 3 years, of which 20 months is delivered within general practice. The remaining
16 months is spent in other settings.
The East Midlands Team aims to realise a range of benefits by undertaking this procurement and for a number of stakeholders
involved in GPST training. These include single lead employer for GPST's and Primary Care Leads, Training Programme Directors
and Patch Associate Directors plus value for money.
This procurement is being conducted as an open procedure under the Light Touch Regime.
https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart/aspx/Projects/Current/
Suppliers will need to register on the In-Tend e-tendering system unless already registered. Once registered they should be
able to view the tender details and also return their response.
The contract will be for three years with an option to extend for up to a further 2 years.
NUTS code: UKF
This is a single lot procurement for lead employer services.
