United Kingdom-Leicester:

Contract Award

General Information
United Kingdom
   LEICESTER
   eu:247445-2017
   Jun 29, 2017
   English
   Other

Contact information
   Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust
Leicester
United Kingdom

Goods, Works and Services

Medical practice    Personnel and payroll services  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 122-247445
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 241-439359
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: Lowest price

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust
Room 170, County Hall, Glenfield
Leicester
LE3 8TB
UK
Contact point(s): https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart
E-mail: lucas.ortega@leicspart.nhs.uk
NUTS code: UKF
Internet address(es):
https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
Education
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Health Education England Lead Employer East Midlands.
File reference number: HEEM 00000033
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
85120000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

The standard specialty training programme is for 3 years, of which 20 months is delivered within general practice. The remaining 16 months is spent in other settings.

The East Midlands Team aims to realise a range of benefits by undertaking this procurement and for a number of stakeholders involved in GPST training. These include single lead employer for GPST's and Primary Care Leads, Training Programme Directors and Patch Associate Directors plus value for money.

This procurement is being conducted as an open procedure under the Light Touch Regime.

https://in-tendhost.co.uk/leicspart/aspx/Projects/Current/

Suppliers will need to register on the In-Tend e-tendering system unless already registered. Once registered they should be able to view the tender details and also return their response.

The contract will be for three years with an option to extend for up to a further 2 years.

II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

79631000

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: UKF
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

This is a single lot procurement for lead employer services.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-27

