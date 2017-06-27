United Kingdom-Ayr:

Search
Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
South Ayrshire Council
Newton House, 30 Green Street Lane
Ayr
KA8 8BH
UK
E-mail: procurement@south-ayrshire.gov.uk
NUTS code: UKM37
Internet address(es):
http://www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/procurement/
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Housing and community amenities
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Provision of a Homelessness and Tenancy Support Service.
File reference number: CE-12-17
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
70333000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently.

II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

70333000

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: UKM37
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information

(SC Ref:501781).

VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-27

