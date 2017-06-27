United Kingdom-Ayr:

Section I: Contracting authority
Regional or local authority
Housing and community amenities
Section II: Object of the contract
Provision of a Homelessness and Tenancy Support Service.
File reference number: CE-12-17
70333000
Services
To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people
who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently.
NUTS code: UKM37
2017-06-27