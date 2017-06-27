United Kingdom-Ayr:

General Information Country: United Kingdom City/Locality: AYR Notice/Contract Number: eu:247436-2017 Publication Date: Jun 29, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: South Ayrshire Council

Ayr

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 122-247436

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 120-242766

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Newton House, 30 Green Street Lane

Ayr

KA8 8BH

UK

E-mail: procurement@south-ayrshire.gov.uk

NUTS code: UKM37

Internet address(es):

I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity Housing and community amenities Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Provision of a Homelessness and Tenancy Support Service.

File reference number: CE-12-17 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 70333000 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently.

File reference number: CE-12-17 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 70333000 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently. II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 70333000 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: UKM37

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description To establish a single provider contract for the provision of a Homelessness & Tenancy Support service which will help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and or vulnerable, to access, sustain and maintain accommodation independently. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information (SC Ref:501781). VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-06-27

