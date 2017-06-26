Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Region Kronoberg
Upphandlingsenheten
Växjö
351 88
SE
Contact point(s):
Pernilla Jönsson
E-mail:
pernilla.jonsson@kronoberg.se
NUTS code:
SE212Internet address(es):http://www.kronoberg.se
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Health
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Ortopediska implantat – knä.
File reference number: 17RK
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
33183100
II.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
II.1.4) Short description
Upphandlingen avser ortopediska implantat – knäprotes.
II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 3000000
SEK
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)
II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: SE212
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description
Upphandlingen avser ortopediska implantat – knäprotes.
Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
Visma annons: https://opic.com/id/afrjcstaop
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-26