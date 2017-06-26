Search
Advanced Search

Orthopaedic implants

Sverige-Växjö:

Contract Award

General Information
Sweden
   VÄXJÖ
   eu:247021-2017
   Jun 29, 2017
   Swedish
   Other

Contact information
   Region Kronoberg
Växjö
Sweden

Goods, Works and Services

Orthopaedic implants   Medical equipments  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01B03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 122-247021
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 057-105357
Contract Nature: Supplies
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Supplies
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Region Kronoberg
Upphandlingsenheten
Växjö
351 88
SE
Contact point(s): Pernilla Jönsson
E-mail: pernilla.jonsson@kronoberg.se
NUTS code: SE212
Internet address(es):
http://www.kronoberg.se
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Health
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Ortopediska implantat – knä.
File reference number: 17RK
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
33183100
II.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
II.1.4) Short description

Upphandlingen avser ortopediska implantat – knäprotes.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 3000000  SEK
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

33100000

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: SE212
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Upphandlingen avser ortopediska implantat – knäprotes.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information

Visma annons: https://opic.com/id/afrjcstaop

VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-26

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 