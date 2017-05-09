Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
LBB Niederlassung Mainz
Fritz-Kohl-Str. 9
55122
Mainz
DE
Telephone: +49 6131966-0
E-mail: Vergabe.Mainz@LBBnet.de
Fax: +49 6131966-252
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Ministry or any other national or federal authority, including their regional or local sub-divisions
I.3) Main activity:
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
600118034 JOGU, BFZ,Generalsanierung17E0036 Bodenbelagarbeiten 2.BA.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Works
Execution
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Mainz a Rhein.
NUTS code
DEB35
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)
Bodenbelagarbeiten 2.BA.
Vergabeunterlagen können kostenlos vom Vergabemarktplatz Rheinland Pfalz www.vergabe.rlp.de ab dem 8.2.2017 bis zum Ablauf
der Angebotsfrist herunter geladen werden. Es gelten dafür die AGB des Vergabemarktplatzes.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45000000
,
45432130
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 374 026,10
EUR
Including VAT
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
Lowest price
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
no
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
17E0036
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Prior information notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 176-316360 of
13.9.2016
Simplified contract notice on a dynamic purchasing system
Notice number in the OJEU: 2017/S 027-048370 of
08.02.2017
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: 17E0036
V.1) Date of contract award decision
9.5.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received:
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Raum-Studio Falter
Holzstraße 40
65197
Wiesbaden
DE
Telephone: +49 611-183500
Fax: +49 611-1835033
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 372 026,10
EUR
Including VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
Vergabekammer RLP beim MWKEL
Stiftsstraße 9
55116
Mainz
DE
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
Ministerium der Finanzen, Vergabeprüfstelle
Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße 5
55116
Mainz
DE
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
26.06.2017