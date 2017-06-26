General Information Country: France City/Locality: POITIERS Notice/Contract Number: eu:246694-2017 Publication Date: Jun 29, 2017 Original Language: French Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Eaux de Vienne — Siveer

Poitiers

France Goods, Works and Services Works related to water-distribution pipelines

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 122-246694

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 107-214388

Contract Nature: Works

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Prior information notice Works Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

55 rue de Bonneuil Matours

Poitiers

86000

FR

E-mail: contact@eauxdevienne.fr

NUTS code: FR

Internet address(es):

http://www.eauxdevienne.fr Eaux de Vienne — Siveer55 rue de Bonneuil MatoursPoitiers86000FRE-mail: contact@eauxdevienne.frNUTS code: FR I.2) Type of the contracting authority Body governed by public law I.3) Main activity Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Center Parcs — oP 197-1. II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 45232150 II.1.3) Type of contract Works II.1.4) Short description Équipement et réseaux. II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 45232150 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Équipement. II.2.2) Additional object(s) 45232150 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Raccordement. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-06-26

