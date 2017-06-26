Search
France-Poitiers:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   POITIERS
   eu:246694-2017
   Jun 29, 2017
   French
   Other

Contact information
   Eaux de Vienne — Siveer
Poitiers
France

Goods, Works and Services

Works related to water-distribution pipelines  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 122-246694
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 107-214388
Contract Nature: Works
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Works
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Eaux de Vienne — Siveer
55 rue de Bonneuil Matours
Poitiers
86000
FR
E-mail: contact@eauxdevienne.fr
NUTS code: FR
Internet address(es):
http://www.eauxdevienne.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Center Parcs — oP 197-1.
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45232150
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description

Équipement et réseaux.

II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

45232150

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Équipement.

II.2.2) Additional object(s)

45232150

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Raccordement.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-26

