General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jun 25, 2017 Deadline Jul 7, 2017 Funding Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Goods, Works and Services Surgical instruments Original Text This is a combined synopsis/solicitation for commercial items prepared in accordance with the format in FAR Subpart 12.6, as supplemented with additional information included in this notice. This announcement constitutes the only solicitation; quotes are being requested and a separate RFQ document will not be provided. This solicitation VA250-17-P-0435 is issued as a request for quote (RFQ)... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices