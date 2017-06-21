Search
Polska-Kraków:

Contract Award

General Information
Poland
   KRAKÓW
   236884-2017
   Jun 22, 2017
   Polish
   Other

Contact information
   Akademia Górniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanisława Staszica w Krakowie
Kraków
Poland

Goods, Works and Services

Portable computers  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01B03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 118-236884
Referenced Document Number:
Contract Nature: Supplies
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Supplies
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Akademia Górniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanisława Staszica w Krakowie
al. Mickiewicza 30
Kraków
30-059
PL
Contact point(s): Joanna Kraińska
E-mail: dzp@agh.edu.pl
Internet address(es):
www.agh.edu.pl
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
I.3) Main activity
Education
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Dostawa 2 komputerów przenośnych dla WIMiC KC-zp.272-220/17.
File reference number: KC-zp.272-220/17
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
30213100
II.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
II.1.4) Short description

Dostawa 2 komputerów przenośnych dla WIMiC KC-zp.272-220/17. Opis zgodnie z pkt. III.1. SIWZ.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 7960.00  PLN
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code:
Main place of performance: AGH.
II.2.3) Description

Dostawa 2 komputerów przenośnych dla WIMiC KC-zp.272-220/17. Opis zgodnie z pkt. III.1. SIWZ.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-21

