General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jun 22, 2017 Deadline Jul 13, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Goods, Works and Services Repair and maintenance services of firefighting equipment Installation services of fire protection equipment Original Text







Tenders are invited for inspection, testing & servicing of portable fire extinguishers. Notes: all questions or concerns regarding this invitation for bids shall be submitted by email to melisa.Vergara@ocfl.Net, no later than 5:00 pm thursday, june 29, 2017 to the attention of melisa...

