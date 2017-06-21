Search
A. Improvement of Road from Mridha Bari to Eidgah via Shope of Abul & H/O Mongal Sardar by RCC from ch. 00-505m ID No 368605136. B. Improvement of Road from Nobipur Madrasha to Budhiamara Playgound of Football by RCC from ch. 00-842m ID No 368605137 under Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Dist-Narsingdi.

Request For Proposals

General Information
Bangladesh
   Jun 21, 2017
   Jul 19, 2017
   English
   National procurement

Goods, Works and Services

Road-repair works   Reinforced-concrete work  

Original Text
Ministry : Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division : Local Government Division Organization : Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Procuring Entity Name : Office of the Executive Engineer, LGED, Narshingdi Procuring Entity Code : Procuring Entity District : Norshingdi Procurement Nature : Works Procurement Type : NCT Event Type : TENDER Invitation for...
