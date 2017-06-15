a Improvement of Borowpokra R&H Near B/field -vornia hat via Gorkoi Mondir road at Ch.1250m-2250m.b Construction of 2nos 0.625mx0.600m Culvert at ch -1556m & 1975m on the same road. ID No.194864078. under Ranisankail Upazila Dist Thakurgaon
Request For Proposals
|
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.