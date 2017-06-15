Search
a Improvement of Borowpokra R&H Near B/field -vornia hat via Gorkoi Mondir road at Ch.1250m-2250m.b Construction of 2nos 0.625mx0.600m Culvert at ch -1556m & 1975m on the same road. ID No.194864078. under Ranisankail Upazila Dist Thakurgaon

Request For Proposals

General Information
Bangladesh
   Jun 21, 2017
   Jul 17, 2017
   English
   National procurement

Goods, Works and Services

Road-repair works   Culverts  

Original Text
Ministry : Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division : Local Government Division Organization : Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Procuring Entity Name : Office of the Executive Engineer, LGED, Thakurgaon Procuring Entity Code : Procuring Entity District : Thakurgaon Procurement Nature : Works Procurement Type : NCT Event Type : TENDER Invitation for...
