Norway-Alta:

General Information Country: Norway City/Locality: ALTA Notice/Contract Number: 234230-2017 Publication Date: Jun 20, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Alta kommune

Alta

Notice type: 03B03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 116-234230

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 050-093189

Contract Nature: Supplies

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Postboks 1403

Alta

9506

NO

Contact point(s): Vegard Krane

E-mail: vekr@alta.kommune.no

NUTS code: NO073

Internet address(es):

www.alta.kommune.no Alta kommunePostboks 1403Alta9506NOContact point(s): Vegard KraneE-mail: vekr@alta.kommune.noNUTS code: NO073 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity General public services Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Framework agreement, Groceries to institutional kitchens and other units.

File reference number: 17/924 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 15800000 II.1.3) Type of contract Supplies II.1.4) Short description Alta municipality wants to enter into a framework agreement for the delivery of Groceries to institutional kitchens and other units. The agreement does not include Schools, Before and After School Care, and nurseries. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 28000000.00 NOK II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 15510000 15551000 03200000 03221200 15100000 15110000 15500000 15300000 15321000 15332200 15332290 15332295 15332296 15890000 15893000 15896000 15893100 15892000 15982000 15610000 15131100 03210000 03212100 15310000 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: NO073

Main place of performance: Alta. II.2.3) Description The delivery of Groceries to the municipality's institutional kitchens and other units. The agreement does not include Schools, before and after school care, and nurseries. See the tender documentation. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-06-16

