Norway-Alta:

Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Alta kommune
Postboks 1403
Alta
9506
NO
Contact point(s):
Vegard Krane
E-mail:
vekr@alta.kommune.no
NUTS code:
NO073Internet address(es):www.alta.kommune.no
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Framework agreement, Groceries to institutional kitchens and other units.
File reference number: 17/924
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
15800000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
II.1.4) Short description
Alta municipality wants to enter into a framework agreement for the delivery of Groceries to institutional kitchens and other
units. The agreement does not include Schools, Before and After School Care, and nurseries.
II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 28000000.00
NOK
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)
15510000 15551000 03200000 03221200 15100000 15110000 15500000 15300000 15321000 15332200 15332290 15332295 15332296 15890000
15893000 15896000 15893100 15892000 15982000 15610000 15131100 03210000 03212100 15310000
II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: NO073
Main place of performance:
Alta.
II.2.3) Description
The delivery of Groceries to the municipality's institutional kitchens and other units. The agreement does not include Schools,
before and after school care, and nurseries. See the tender documentation.
Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-16