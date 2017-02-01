General Information Country: France City/Locality: FREYMING-MERLEBACH Notice/Contract Number: 229860-2017 Publication Date: Jun 16, 2017 Original Language: French Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach

Freyming-Merlebach

France Goods, Works and Services Household-refuse collection services Summary view in ------------- English ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 114-229860

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 043-078640

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български Prior information notice Services Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

2 rue de Savoie

Freyming-Merlebach

57800

FR

Contact point(s): CCFM — Service marchés — 2 rue de Savoie — BP 80146 — 57804 Freyming-Merlebach Cedex

E-mail: p.christoph@cc-freyming-merlebach.fr

NUTS code: FR413

Internet address(es):

http://http://www.cc-freyming-merlebach.fr Communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach2 rue de SavoieFreyming-Merlebach57800FRContact point(s): CCFM — Service marchés — 2 rue de Savoie — BP 80146 — 57804 Freyming-Merlebach CedexE-mail: p.christoph@cc-freyming-merlebach.frNUTS code: FR413 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity General public services Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Gestion des déchets ménagers et assimilés sur le territoire de la communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach.

File reference number: 02-2017 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 90511200 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description Collecte déchets ménagers. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 5666343 EUR II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 90511200 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR413

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Collecte multiflux des déchets ménagers en porte à porte et autres prestations. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-06-13

More information: Click here

Related Notices