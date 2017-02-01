Search
Household-refuse collection services

France-Freyming-Merlebach:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   FREYMING-MERLEBACH
   229860-2017
   Jun 16, 2017
   French
   Other

Contact information
   Communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach
Freyming-Merlebach
France

Goods, Works and Services

Household-refuse collection services  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 114-229860
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 043-078640
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach
2 rue de Savoie
Freyming-Merlebach
57800
FR
Contact point(s): CCFM — Service marchés — 2 rue de Savoie — BP 80146 — 57804 Freyming-Merlebach Cedex
E-mail: p.christoph@cc-freyming-merlebach.fr
NUTS code: FR413
Internet address(es):
http://http://www.cc-freyming-merlebach.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Gestion des déchets ménagers et assimilés sur le territoire de la communauté de communes de Freyming-Merlebach.
File reference number: 02-2017
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
90511200
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

Collecte déchets ménagers.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 5666343  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

90511200

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR413
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Collecte multiflux des déchets ménagers en porte à porte et autres prestations.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-13

