General Information Country: Switzerland City/Locality: BERN Notice/Contract Number: 226971-2017 Publication Date: Jun 14, 2017 Original Language: German Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Burgergemeinde Bern

Bern

Notice type: 04A03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 112-226971

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 059-111228

Contract Nature: Works

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Prior information notice Works Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Bahnhofplatz 2, Postfach

Bern

3001

CH

Contact point(s): „Nicht öffnen“ – Offertunterlagen, KCB2020 und BKP

E-mail: beat.aeschbacher@ingenta.ch

NUTS code: CH0

Internet address(es):

https://www.simap.ch Burgergemeinde BernBahnhofplatz 2, PostfachBern3001CHContact point(s): „Nicht öffnen“ – Offertunterlagen, KCB2020 und BKPE-mail: beat.aeschbacher@ingenta.chNUTS code: CH0 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity Recreation, culture and religion Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen. II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 45000000 II.1.3) Type of contract Works II.1.4) Short description Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 1384822.30 CHF II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 45000000 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: CH0

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information Begründung des Zuschlagsentscheides: günstigstes und wirtschaftlichstes Angebot. Rechtsmittelbelehrung: Diese Zuschlagsverfügung kann innerhalb von 10 Tagen seit der ersten Publikation mit Beschwerde beim Regierungsstatthalteramt Bern-Mittelland, Poststraße 25, 3071 Ostermundigen, angefochten werden. Die Beschwerdeschrift ist im Doppel einzureichen. Sie muss einen Antrag und eine Begründung enthalten sowie rechtsgültig unterzeichnet werden. Die Publikation der Ausschreibung sowie weitere greifbare Beweismittel sind beizulegen. Vergabe unter Vorbehalt der Kreditgenehmigung. Nationale Referenz-Publikation: Simap vom 12.6.2017, Dok. 971861. VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-06-12

