Construction work

die Schweiz-Bern:

Contract Award

General Information
Switzerland
   BERN
   226971-2017
   Jun 14, 2017
   German
   Other

Contact information
   Burgergemeinde Bern
Bern
Switzerland

Goods, Works and Services

Construction work  

Summary

       

Notice type: 04A03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 112-226971
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 059-111228
Contract Nature: Works
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Works
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Burgergemeinde Bern
Bahnhofplatz 2, Postfach
Bern
3001
CH
Contact point(s): „Nicht öffnen“ – Offertunterlagen, KCB2020 und BKP
E-mail: beat.aeschbacher@ingenta.ch
NUTS code: CH0
Internet address(es):
https://www.simap.ch
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Recreation, culture and religion
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen.
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45000000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description

Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 1384822.30  CHF
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

45000000

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: CH0
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Umbau Kultur Casino Bern, BKP 250 Sanitäranlagen.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information

Begründung des Zuschlagsentscheides: günstigstes und wirtschaftlichstes Angebot.

Rechtsmittelbelehrung: Diese Zuschlagsverfügung kann innerhalb von 10 Tagen seit der ersten Publikation mit Beschwerde beim Regierungsstatthalteramt Bern-Mittelland, Poststraße 25, 3071 Ostermundigen, angefochten werden. Die Beschwerdeschrift ist im Doppel einzureichen. Sie muss einen Antrag und eine Begründung enthalten sowie rechtsgültig unterzeichnet werden. Die Publikation der Ausschreibung sowie weitere greifbare Beweismittel sind beizulegen.

Vergabe unter Vorbehalt der Kreditgenehmigung.

Nationale Referenz-Publikation: Simap vom 12.6.2017, Dok. 971861.

VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-06-12

