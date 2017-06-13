Search
a Improvement of Uzirpur H/Q-Bamrail UP Office -Gondesor BazarUzirpur UZHQ Girls School-Kholna More-Bamrail R&H from Ch.3400m - 5740m under Banaripara UpazilaBarisal District. DPP ID No.506943007 New ID 506942018b Construction of 2Nos U-Drain on the same road at Ch.4695m & 5090m.

Request For Proposals

General Information
Bangladesh
   Jun 13, 2017
   Jul 17, 2017
   English
   National procurement

Goods, Works and Services

Road-repair works   Drains construction work  

Original Text
Ministry : Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division : Local Government Division Organization : Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Procuring Entity Name : Office of the Executive Engineer, LGED, Barisal Procuring Entity Code : Procuring Entity District : Barisal Procurement Nature : Works Procurement Type : NCT Event Type : TENDER Invitation for :...
