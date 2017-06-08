Section I: Contracting authority
Akademia Górniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanisława Staszica w Krakowie
al. Mickiewicza 30
Kraków
30-059
PL
Renata Rogowska-Kwas
dzp@agh.edu.pl
PLInternet address(es):www.agh.edu.pl
Education
Dostawa notebooka dla WIEiT KC-zp.272-71/17.
File reference number: KC-zp.272-71/17
Supplies
Przedmiotem zamówienia jest dostawa 1 sztuki notebooka dla WIEiT.
II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 10400.00
PLN
Przedmiotem zamówienia jest dostawa 1 sztuki notebooka dla WIEiT
Gwarancja przez okres minimum 36 miesięcy, w następnym dniu roboczym.
2017-06-08