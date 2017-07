General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jun 29, 2017 Deadline Jul 27, 2017 Funding Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Assignments Advisory architectural services Architectural design services Original Text

ACQUISITION INFORMATION:



The VA Medical Center (CVAMC) in Wilmington, DE is seeking professional Architect and Engineering (A&E) services for Project No. 460-16-301, Renovate 2 East.



This announcement is being issued in accordance with the Selection of Architects and Engineering firms (40 U.S.C. 1101) and implemented in the Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR) Part 36.6... Page 1 of 6ACQUISITION INFORMATION:The VA Medical Center (CVAMC) in Wilmington, DE is seeking professional Architect and Engineering (A&E) services for Project No. 460-16-301, Renovate 2 East.This announcement is being issued in accordance with the Selection of Architects and Engineering firms (40 U.S.C. 1101) and implemented in the Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR) Part 36.6... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices