United Kingdom-Morden:

Prior information notice

Services

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Regional or local authority

I.3) Main activity

General public services

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority

School Cleaning Tender 2017-2020.

File reference number: DN219986

II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

90910000

II.1.3) Type of contract

Services

II.1.4) Short description

The current provision is for 35 education establishments/sites although this could be increased in accordance with the original contract notice.

A multi-site school cleaning service for a number of its primary, secondary and special schools and other associated education buildings providing daily and periodic cleaning for schools and other sites.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT

Value excluding VAT: 3295170 GBP

II.2) Description

II.2.2) Additional object(s)

II.2.2) Main place of performance

NUTS code: UKI22

Main place of performance:

II.2.3) Description

The requirement is for a service offering weekly cleaning during school term time (39 weeks per year) for school sites plus periodic deep cleaning during school holidays and up to 50 weeks per year cleaning for some non-school sites.

External and internal window cleaning to be priced separately.

In addition to which there may be one-off cleaning requests in respect of each of the sites.

The offer of ancillary support services such as caretaking and grounds maintenance may be required.

Enhanced DBS checks for all staff is a requirement. TUPE will apply.