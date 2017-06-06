United Kingdom-Morden:

Section I: Contracting authority
London Borough of Merton
Civic Centre, London Rd
Morden
SM4 5DX
UK
Mr Murray Davies
murray.davies@merton.gov.uk
UKI22Internet address(es):http://www.merton.gov.uk/
Regional or local authority
General public services
School Cleaning Tender 2017-2020.
File reference number: DN219986
90910000
Services
A multi-site school cleaning service for a number of its primary, secondary and special schools and other associated education
buildings providing daily and periodic cleaning for schools and other sites.
The current provision is for 35 education establishments/sites although this could be increased in accordance with the original
contract notice.
Value excluding VAT: 3295170
GBP
NUTS code: UKI22
The requirement is for a service offering weekly cleaning during school term time (39 weeks per year) for school sites plus
periodic deep cleaning during school holidays and up to 50 weeks per year cleaning for some non-school sites.
External and internal window cleaning to be priced separately.
In addition to which there may be one-off cleaning requests in respect of each of the sites.
The offer of ancillary support services such as caretaking and grounds maintenance may be required.
Enhanced DBS checks for all staff is a requirement. TUPE will apply.
2017-06-06