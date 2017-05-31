Search
Advanced Search

Laying work of flexible floor coverings

France-Amiens:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   AMIENS CEDEX 1
   209251-2017
   Jun 2, 2017
   French
   Other

Contact information
   Amiens Métropole
Amiens Cedex 1
France

Goods, Works and Services

Laying work of flexible floor coverings  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 105-209251
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 220-400579
Contract Nature: Works
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Works
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Amiens Métropole
Hôtel de Ville, BP 2720
Amiens Cedex 1
80027
FR
E-mail: n.perisic@amiens-metropole.com
NUTS code: FR223
Internet address(es):
http://www.amiens.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Accord-cadre à bons de commande multi-attributaires de travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — relance du lot no 15: revêtements de sols souples.
File reference number: 06816AO
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45432111
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description

Lot 15: revêtements de sols souples.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 1700000  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

45432111

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR223
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — lot 15: revêtements de sols souples.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information

Accord cadre à bons de commande en cascade

Titulaire n o 1: PMS — 80450 Camon.

Titulaire n o 2: ADS — BAT — Amiens.

Titulaire n o 3: DE.CO.REV — 62158 L'Arbret.

VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-05-31

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 