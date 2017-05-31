Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Amiens Métropole
Hôtel de Ville, BP 2720
Amiens Cedex 1
80027
FR
E-mail:
n.perisic@amiens-metropole.com
NUTS code:
FR223Internet address(es):http://www.amiens.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Accord-cadre à bons de commande multi-attributaires de travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — relance du lot
no 15: revêtements de sols souples.
File reference number: 06816AO
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
45432111
II.1.3) Type of contract
Works
II.1.4) Short description
Lot 15: revêtements de sols souples.
II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 1700000
EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)
II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR223
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description
Travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — lot 15: revêtements de sols souples.
Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
Accord cadre à bons de commande en cascade
Titulaire n
o 1: PMS — 80450 Camon.
Titulaire n
o 2: ADS — BAT — Amiens.
Titulaire n
o 3: DE.CO.REV — 62158 L'Arbret.
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-05-31