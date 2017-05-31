General Information Country: France City/Locality: AMIENS CEDEX 1 Notice/Contract Number: 209251-2017 Publication Date: Jun 2, 2017 Original Language: French Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Amiens Métropole

Amiens Cedex 1

France Goods, Works and Services Laying work of flexible floor coverings Summary view in ------------- English ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български

Notice type: 01A03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 105-209251

Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 220-400579

Contract Nature: Works

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български Prior information notice Works Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Hôtel de Ville, BP 2720

Amiens Cedex 1

80027

FR

E-mail: n.perisic@amiens-metropole.com

NUTS code: FR223

Internet address(es):

http://www.amiens.fr Amiens MétropoleHôtel de Ville, BP 2720Amiens Cedex 180027FRE-mail: n.perisic@amiens-metropole.comNUTS code: FR223 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Body governed by public law I.3) Main activity General public services Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Accord-cadre à bons de commande multi-attributaires de travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — relance du lot no 15: revêtements de sols souples.

File reference number: 06816AO II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 45432111 II.1.3) Type of contract Works II.1.4) Short description Lot 15: revêtements de sols souples. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 1700000 EUR II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 45432111 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR223

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Travaux programmables d'entretien et d'aménagement — lot 15: revêtements de sols souples. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information Accord cadre à bons de commande en cascade Titulaire n o 1: PMS — 80450 Camon. Titulaire n o 2: ADS — BAT — Amiens. Titulaire n o 3: DE.CO.REV — 62158 L'Arbret. VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-05-31

More information: Click here

Related Notices