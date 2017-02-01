Norway-Nordbyhagen:

General Information Country: Norway City/Locality: NORDBYHAGEN Notice/Contract Number: eu:195125-2017 Publication Date: May 23, 2017 Original Language: English Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Nedre Romerike brann- og redningsvesen IKS

Nordbyhagen

Norway Goods, Works and Services Fire engines Summary view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български

Notice type: 03B03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 098-195125

Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 025-044996

Contract Nature: Supplies

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български Prior information notice Supplies Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Sykehusveien 10

Nordbyhagen

1474

NO

Contact point(s): Arild Baarlid

E-mail: arild.baarlid@nrbr.no

NUTS code: NO

Internet address(es):

http://nrbr.no/ Nedre Romerike brann- og redningsvesen IKSSykehusveien 10Nordbyhagen1474NOContact point(s): Arild BaarlidE-mail: arild.baarlid@nrbr.noNUTS code: NO I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local agency/office I.3) Main activity Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Open tender contest — procurement of a fire engine.

File reference number: 2017-2 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 34144213 II.1.3) Type of contract Supplies II.1.4) Short description Procurement of a fire engine/crew vehicle of the same standard as our existing vehicles in order to ensure simple execution of the current HSE routines. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 4340000.00 NOK II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: NO

Main place of performance: Norway. II.2.3) Description Procurement of a fire engine/crew vehicle of the same standard as our existing vehicles in order to ensure simple execution of the current HSE routines. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-05-19

More information: Click here

Related Notices