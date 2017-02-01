Search
Advanced Search

Norway-Nordbyhagen:

Contract Award

General Information
Norway
   NORDBYHAGEN
   eu:195125-2017
   May 23, 2017
   English
   Other

Contact information
   Nedre Romerike brann- og redningsvesen IKS
Nordbyhagen
Norway

Goods, Works and Services

Fire engines  

Summary

       

Notice type: 03B03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 098-195125
Referenced Document Number: 2017/S 025-044996
Contract Nature: Supplies
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Supplies
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Nedre Romerike brann- og redningsvesen IKS
Sykehusveien 10
Nordbyhagen
1474
NO
Contact point(s): Arild Baarlid
E-mail: arild.baarlid@nrbr.no
NUTS code: NO
Internet address(es):
http://nrbr.no/
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local agency/office
I.3) Main activity
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Open tender contest — procurement of a fire engine.
File reference number: 2017-2
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
34144213
II.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
II.1.4) Short description

Procurement of a fire engine/crew vehicle of the same standard as our existing vehicles in order to ensure simple execution of the current HSE routines.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 4340000.00  NOK
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: NO
Main place of performance: Norway.
II.2.3) Description

Procurement of a fire engine/crew vehicle of the same standard as our existing vehicles in order to ensure simple execution of the current HSE routines.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-05-19

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 