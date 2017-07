Set-aside code: N/A

Contact: Antonella Cotroneo, Phone 6347455, Email antonella.cotroneo2.ln@mail.mil



Updated on 2017/05/22



Please see attached the Request for Information for the procurement of Testing and Inspection services to be provided on the KABA Automated Access System, located on... Please see attached the Research for Information.Set-aside code: N/AContact: Antonella Cotroneo, Phone 6347455, Email antonella.cotroneo2.ln@mail.milUpdated on 2017/05/22Please see attached the Request for Information for the procurement of Testing and Inspection services to be provided on the KABA Automated Access System, located on... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us