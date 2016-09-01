General Information Country: Croatia City/Locality: POŽEGA Notice/Contract Number: eu:187723-2017 Publication Date: May 18, 2017 Original Language: Croatian Procurement Method: Other Contact information Address: Opća županijska bolnica Požega

Požega

Croatia Goods, Works and Services Medical consumables Contract details Contract Nature : Supply contract Award criteria : Lowest price

Supplier name : DRÄGER MEDICAL CROATIA d.o.o. Address : Av. V. Holjevca 40, ZAGREB 10010 HR Award date : May 4, 2020

Notice type: 01203 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 095-187723

Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 251-463442

Contract Nature: Supplies

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: Lowest price

Contract award notice Supplies Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s) Opća županijska bolnica Požega

Osječka 107

Contact point(s): Odsjek nabave

For the attention of: mr. sc. Lidija Radaković, dipl. oec.

34000 Požega

HR

Internet address(es):

Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate:

Electronic access to information: https://eojn.nn.hr/SPIN/application/ipn/DocumentManagement/DokumentPodaciFrm.aspx?OznakaDokumenta=2017%2fS+003-0009484 Electronic submission of tenders and requests to participate: https://eojn.nn.hr/Oglasnik I.2) Type of the contracting authority Body governed by public law I.3) Main activity: Health I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities: The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract Razni medicinski potrošni materijal. II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance Supplies Purchase Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Opća županijska bolnica Požega, Osječka 107, HR-34000 Požega i lokacija Pakrac, Bolnička ulica 74, HR-34550 Pakrac.

NUTS code HR Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Opća županijska bolnica Požega, Osječka 107, HR-34000 Požega i lokacija Pakrac, Bolnička ulica 74, HR-34550 Pakrac.NUTS code HR II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS) II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s) Razni medicinski potrošni materijal. II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 33140000 II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): no II.2) Total final value of contract(s) Value: 2 620 883,26 HRK Section IV: Procedure IV.1) Type of procedure Open IV.2) Award criteria IV.2.1) Award criteria The most economically advantageous tender in terms of

Lowest price IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction An electronic auction has been used: no IV.3) Administrative information IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority 9/17 IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract Contract notice Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 251-463442 of 29.12.2016 Section V: Award of contract Contract No: 01-439/2-2017 Lot No: 24 Lot title: Pribor za cijeljenje rane pomoću negativnog tlaka V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Paul Hartmann d. o. o.

Karlovačka cesta 4F

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 14812844

E-mail: ivana.padjan@hartmann.info

Fax: +385 14826443

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 21 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 26 090,15 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-3809/12-2016 Lot No: 32 Lot title: Otopine za ispiranje rana V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Medi-lab d. o. o.

Hondlova 2/9

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 2356777

E-mail: dhuzek@medilab.hr

Fax: +385 2356700

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 12 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 14 053,75 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-569/2-2017 Lot No: 13 Lot title: Dezinficijensi 1 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Medika d. d.

Capraška 1

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 12412714

E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr

Fax: +385 12412666

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 133 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 157 713,58 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-569/2-2017 Lot No: 15 Lot title: Kemikalije V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 2 Number of offers received by electronic means: 2 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Medika d. d.

Capraška 1

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 12412714

E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr

Fax: +385 12412666

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 73 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 86 512,49 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-569/2-2017 Lot No: 25 Lot title: Dezinficijensi 2 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Medika d.d.

Capraška 1

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 12412714

E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr

Fax: +385 12412666

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 183 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 222 322,69 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-3809/14-2016 Lot No: 26 Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 4 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken SONIMED d.o.o.

Rozganska 8

10000 ZAGREB

HR

Telephone: +385 13012-209

E-mail: sonimed@sonimed.hr

Fax: +385 13012-210

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 20 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 20 917,05 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-528/2-2017 Lot No: 7 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 7 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken VELMED d.o.o.

Ogrizovićeva 40/C

10000 Zagreb

HR

E-mail: velmed@zg.t-com.hr

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 19 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 19 534,50 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-527/2-2017 Lot No: 5 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 5 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Sanyko

Banjavčićeva 11

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 12331041

E-mail: sanyko@sanyko.hr

Fax: +385 12440030

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 47 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 51 066,78 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-3809/11-2016 Lot No: 30 Lot title: Sistem za monitoriranje V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Mark Medical d.o.o.

Budmanijeva 5

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 16065444

E-mail: dijana.turcinov@mark-medical.com

Fax: +385 16065440

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 10 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 12 000 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-515/2-2017 Lot No: 4 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 4 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Pharmamed Mado d.o.o.

ZATIŠJE 8G

10000 ZAGREB

HR

Telephone: +385 13776116

E-mail: info@pharmamed.com

Fax: +385 13776066

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 78 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 97 475,94 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-554/2-2017 Lot No: 22 Lot title: Obloge za rane 2 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Oktal Pharma d.o.o.

Utinjska 40

10020 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 16596829

E-mail: tenderi@oktal-pharma.hr

Fax: +385 15632624

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 54 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 55 837,31 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-567/2-2017 Lot No: 19 Lot title: Zavojni materijal 1 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.

Oreškovićeva 10a

10010 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 16609543

E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr

Fax: +385 16609548

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 192 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 192 942,75 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-567/2-2017 Lot No: 20 Lot title: Materijal za njegu pacijenata V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.

Oreškovićeva 10a

10010 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 16609543

E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr

Fax: +385 16609548

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 148 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 152 093,90 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-567/2-2017 Lot No: 28 Lot title: Zavojni materijal 2 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.

Oreškovićeva 10a

10010 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 16609543

E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr

Fax: +385 16609548

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 27 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 27 146,63 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-499/2-2017 Lot No: 2 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 2 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken B.Braun Adria d.o.o.

Hondlova 2/9

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 17789484

E-mail: amela.jakus@bbraun.com

Fax: +385 17789400

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 179 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 223 670,63 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-499/2-2017 Lot No: 3 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 3 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken B.Braun Adria d.o.o.

Hondlova 2/9

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 17789484

E-mail: amela.jakus@bbraun.com

Fax: +385 17789400

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 72 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 88 956,25 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-558/2-2017 Lot No: 17 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 8 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Mediva d.o.o.

Kerestinec, Svetonedeljska 62/a

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 913836505

E-mail: boris.gasparac@mediva.hr

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 27 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 27 990,06 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-559/2-2017 Lot No: 21 Lot title: Obloge za rane 1 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Stoma medical d.o.o.

F. Folnegovića 1C (P.P. 418)

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 15508999

E-mail: zvuk@stoma-medical.hr

Fax: +385 16177217

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 104 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 108 674,53 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-559/2-2017 Lot No: 27 Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 5 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken Stoma medical d.o.o.

F. Folnegovića 1C (P.P. 418)

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 15508999

E-mail: zvuk@stoma-medical.hr

Fax: +385 16177217

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 6 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 7 381,25 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 02-3809/10-2016 Lot No: 31 Lot title: Kirurški potrošni materijal-hemostatici V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 4 Number of offers received by electronic means: 4 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MA-CO PLAST d.o.o.

Majcenov put 38

10000 Zagreb

HR

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 8 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 4 903,50 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-3809/13-2016 Lot No: 29 Lot title: Filteri za spirometriju i FeNO V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 2 Number of offers received by electronic means: 2 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MediX-ray d.o.o.

Mlinovi 124

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 14670892

E-mail: sinisa.zulj@medix-ray.com

Fax: +385 14670894

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 11 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 12 057,50 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 1 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 1 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 301 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 360 732,89 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 8 Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 1 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 178 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 199 434,85 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 9 Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 2 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 124 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 154 994,38 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 10 Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 3 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 73 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 83 956,51 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 16 Lot title: Potrošni materijal za porodništvo V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 6 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 6 343,75 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 18 Lot title: Potrošni materijal za grijanje tijela V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 5 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 5 940,75 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 01-575/3-2017 Lot No: 23 Lot title: Flasteri i ostali zavojni materijal V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.

Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3

10431 Sveta Nedelja

HR

Telephone: +385 13374842

E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr

Fax: +385 13374002

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 100 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 144 682,13 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Contract No: 02-3809/9-2016 Lot No: 6 Lot title: Medicinska plastika 6 V.1) Date of contract award decision 14.4.2017 V.2) Information about offers Number of offers received: 1 Number of offers received by electronic means: 1 V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken DRÄGER MEDICAL CROATIA d.o.o.

Av. V. Holjevca 40

10010 ZAGREB

HR

Telephone: +385 16599444

E-mail: zeljka.orsanic.kelebuh@draeger.com

Fax: +385 16599403

V.4) Information on value of contract Value: 48 000 HRK Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 55 456,76 HRK Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract: V.5) Information about subcontracting The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no Section VI: Complementary information VI.1) Information about European Union funds The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no VI.2) Additional information VI.3) Procedures for appeal VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

Koturaška cesta 43/IV

10000 Zagreb

HR

Telephone: +385 14559930

E-mail: dkom@dkom.hr

Fax: +385 14559933

Internet address: Državna komisija za kontrolu postupaka javne nabaveKoturaška cesta 43/IV10000 ZagrebHRTelephone: +385 14559930E-mail: dkom@dkom.hrFax: +385 14559933Internet address: www.dkom.hr VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice 16.05.2017 Contract No: 01-439/2-2017Contract No: 01-3809/12-2016Contract No: 01-569/2-2017Contract No: 01-569/2-2017Contract No: 01-569/2-2017Contract No: 01-3809/14-2016Contract No: 01-528/2-2017Contract No: 01-527/2-2017Contract No: 01-3809/11-2016Contract No: 01-515/2-2017Contract No: 01-554/2-2017Contract No: 01-567/2-2017Contract No: 01-567/2-2017Contract No: 01-567/2-2017Contract No: 01-499/2-2017Contract No: 01-499/2-2017Contract No: 01-558/2-2017Contract No: 01-559/2-2017Contract No: 01-559/2-2017Contract No: 02-3809/10-2016Contract No: 01-3809/13-2016Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 01-575/3-2017Contract No: 02-3809/9-2016



