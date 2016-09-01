Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Opća županijska bolnica Požega
Osječka 107
Contact point(s): Odsjek nabave
For the attention of: mr. sc. Lidija Radaković, dipl. oec.
34000
Požega
HR
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Body governed by public law
I.3) Main activity:
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Razni medicinski potrošni materijal.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Supplies
Purchase
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: Opća županijska bolnica Požega, Osječka 107, HR-34000 Požega i lokacija Pakrac, Bolnička ulica 74, HR-34550 Pakrac.
NUTS code
HR
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)
Razni medicinski potrošni materijal.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
33140000
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
no
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
Lowest price
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
no
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
9/17
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Contract notice
Notice number in the OJEU: 2016/S 251-463442 of
29.12.2016
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No: 01-439/2-2017
Lot No: 24
Lot title: Pribor za cijeljenje rane pomoću negativnog tlaka
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Paul Hartmann d. o. o.
Karlovačka cesta 4F
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 14812844
E-mail: ivana.padjan@hartmann.info
Fax: +385 14826443
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 21 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 26 090,15
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-3809/12-2016
Lot No: 32
Lot title: Otopine za ispiranje rana
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Medi-lab d. o. o.
Hondlova 2/9
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 2356777
E-mail: dhuzek@medilab.hr
Fax: +385 2356700
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 12 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 14 053,75
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-569/2-2017
Lot No: 13
Lot title: Dezinficijensi 1
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Medika d. d.
Capraška 1
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 12412714
E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr
Fax: +385 12412666
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 133 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 157 713,58
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-569/2-2017
Lot No: 15
Lot title: Kemikalije
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 2
Number of offers received by electronic means: 2
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Medika d. d.
Capraška 1
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 12412714
E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr
Fax: +385 12412666
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 73 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 86 512,49
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-569/2-2017
Lot No: 25
Lot title: Dezinficijensi 2
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Medika d.d.
Capraška 1
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 12412714
E-mail: vlatka.blazevic@medika.hr
Fax: +385 12412666
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 183 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 222 322,69
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-3809/14-2016
Lot No: 26
Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 4
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
SONIMED d.o.o.
Rozganska 8
10000
ZAGREB
HR
Telephone: +385 13012-209
E-mail: sonimed@sonimed.hr
Fax: +385 13012-210
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 20 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 20 917,05
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-528/2-2017
Lot No: 7
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 7
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
VELMED d.o.o.
Ogrizovićeva 40/C
10000
Zagreb
HR
E-mail: velmed@zg.t-com.hr
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 19 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 19 534,50
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-527/2-2017
Lot No: 5
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 5
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Sanyko
Banjavčićeva 11
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 12331041
E-mail: sanyko@sanyko.hr
Fax: +385 12440030
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 47 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 51 066,78
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-3809/11-2016
Lot No: 30
Lot title: Sistem za monitoriranje
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Mark Medical d.o.o.
Budmanijeva 5
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 16065444
E-mail: dijana.turcinov@mark-medical.com
Fax: +385 16065440
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 10 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 12 000
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-515/2-2017
Lot No: 4
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 4
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Pharmamed Mado d.o.o.
ZATIŠJE 8G
10000
ZAGREB
HR
Telephone: +385 13776116
E-mail: info@pharmamed.com
Fax: +385 13776066
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 78 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 97 475,94
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-554/2-2017
Lot No: 22
Lot title: Obloge za rane 2
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Oktal Pharma d.o.o.
Utinjska 40
10020
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 16596829
E-mail: tenderi@oktal-pharma.hr
Fax: +385 15632624
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 54 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 55 837,31
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-567/2-2017
Lot No: 19
Lot title: Zavojni materijal 1
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.
Oreškovićeva 10a
10010
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 16609543
E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr
Fax: +385 16609548
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 192 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 192 942,75
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-567/2-2017
Lot No: 20
Lot title: Materijal za njegu pacijenata
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.
Oreškovićeva 10a
10010
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 16609543
E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr
Fax: +385 16609548
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 148 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 152 093,90
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-567/2-2017
Lot No: 28
Lot title: Zavojni materijal 2
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Lohmann & Rauscher d.o.o.
Oreškovićeva 10a
10010
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 16609543
E-mail: info@lohmann-rauscher.hr
Fax: +385 16609548
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 27 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 27 146,63
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-499/2-2017
Lot No: 2
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 2
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
B.Braun Adria d.o.o.
Hondlova 2/9
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 17789484
E-mail: amela.jakus@bbraun.com
Fax: +385 17789400
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 179 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 223 670,63
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-499/2-2017
Lot No: 3
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 3
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
B.Braun Adria d.o.o.
Hondlova 2/9
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 17789484
E-mail: amela.jakus@bbraun.com
Fax: +385 17789400
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 72 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 88 956,25
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-558/2-2017
Lot No: 17
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 8
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Mediva d.o.o.
Kerestinec, Svetonedeljska 62/a
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 913836505
E-mail: boris.gasparac@mediva.hr
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 27 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 27 990,06
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-559/2-2017
Lot No: 21
Lot title: Obloge za rane 1
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Stoma medical d.o.o.
F. Folnegovića 1C (P.P. 418)
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 15508999
E-mail: zvuk@stoma-medical.hr
Fax: +385 16177217
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 104 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 108 674,53
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-559/2-2017
Lot No: 27
Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 5
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Stoma medical d.o.o.
F. Folnegovića 1C (P.P. 418)
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 15508999
E-mail: zvuk@stoma-medical.hr
Fax: +385 16177217
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 6 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 7 381,25
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 02-3809/10-2016
Lot No: 31
Lot title: Kirurški potrošni materijal-hemostatici
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 4
Number of offers received by electronic means: 4
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MA-CO PLAST d.o.o.
Majcenov put 38
10000
Zagreb
HR
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 8 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 4 903,50
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-3809/13-2016
Lot No: 29
Lot title: Filteri za spirometriju i FeNO
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 2
Number of offers received by electronic means: 2
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MediX-ray d.o.o.
Mlinovi 124
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 14670892
E-mail: sinisa.zulj@medix-ray.com
Fax: +385 14670894
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 11 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 12 057,50
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 1
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 1
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 301 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 360 732,89
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 8
Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 1
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 178 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 199 434,85
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 9
Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 2
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 124 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 154 994,38
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 10
Lot title: Razni potrošni materijal 3
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 73 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 83 956,51
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 16
Lot title: Potrošni materijal za porodništvo
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 6 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 6 343,75
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 18
Lot title: Potrošni materijal za grijanje tijela
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 5 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 5 940,75
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 01-575/3-2017
Lot No: 23
Lot title: Flasteri i ostali zavojni materijal
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
MEDICAL INTERTRADE D.O.O.
Dr.Franje Tuđmana 3
10431
Sveta Nedelja
HR
Telephone: +385 13374842
E-mail: javna.nabava@medical-intertrade.hr
Fax: +385 13374002
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 100 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 144 682,13
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Contract No: 02-3809/9-2016
Lot No: 6
Lot title: Medicinska plastika 6
V.1) Date of contract award decision
14.4.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
Number of offers received by electronic means: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
DRÄGER MEDICAL CROATIA d.o.o.
Av. V. Holjevca 40
10010
ZAGREB
HR
Telephone: +385 16599444
E-mail: zeljka.orsanic.kelebuh@draeger.com
Fax: +385 16599403
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 48 000
HRK
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 55 456,76
HRK
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
Državna komisija za kontrolu postupaka javne nabave
Koturaška cesta 43/IV
10000
Zagreb
HR
Telephone: +385 14559930
E-mail: dkom@dkom.hr
Fax: +385 14559933
Internet address:
www.dkom.hr
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
16.05.2017