Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Neue Materialien Fürth GmbH
Dr.-Mack-Str. 81
For the attention of: Petra Walther
90762
Fürth
DE
E-mail: petra.walther@nmfgmbh.de
Internet address(es):
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Other: Forschungsgesellschaft
I.3) Main activity:
Other:
Forschung und Entwicklung
I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities:
no
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract
Überholung und Modernisierung der Temconex®-Anlage.
II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Supplies
Purchase
Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: 90762 Fürth.
NUTS code
DE253
II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)
Die vorhandene Anlage wurde im Jahr 2000 gekauft, 2001 in Betrieb genommen und wird seither in dieser Zusammenstelllung betrieben.
Sowohl Hardware (Rechner SCADA-System auf Windows NT Basis, Steuerung und Steuergeräte im Schaltschrank) als auch Software
sollen modernisiert werden. Außerrdem soll die Anlage mit einer X-Achsen Schuhpositionierung ausgestattet werden. Die bestehenden
Hydraulikleitungen sollen erneuert werden.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
42636000
II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA):
yes
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
Value: 150 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Section IV: Procedure
IV.1) Type of procedure
Open
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
The most economically advantageous tender in terms of
IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction
An electronic auction has been used:
no
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
Überholung und Modernisierung der Temconex®-Anlage
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Section V: Award of contract
Contract No:
V.1) Date of contract award decision
16.03.2017
V.2) Information about offers
Number of offers received: 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken
Holton Crest Ltd.
10 Cowley Road
BH17 0UJ
Poole Dorset
UK
V.4) Information on value of contract
Initial estimated total value of the contract:
Value: 150 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
Total final value of the contract:
Value: 150 000
EUR
Excluding VAT
V.5) Information about subcontracting
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted:
no
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.1) Information about European Union funds
The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds:
no
VI.2) Additional information
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
10.05.2017