Contract award notice

Supplies

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

Neue Materialien Fürth GmbH

Dr.-Mack-Str. 81

For the attention of: Petra Walther

90762 Fürth

DE

E-mail: petra.walther@nmfgmbh.de



Internet address(es):

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

Other: Forschungsgesellschaft

I.3) Main activity:

Other: Forschung und Entwicklung

I.4) Contract award on behalf of other contracting authorities:

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities: no

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract

Überholung und Modernisierung der Temconex®-Anlage.

II.1.2) Type of contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Supplies Purchase Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: 90762 Fürth.

NUTS code DE253 Main site or location of works, place of delivery or of performance: 90762 Fürth.NUTS code DE253

II.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system (DPS)

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or purchase(s)

Die vorhandene Anlage wurde im Jahr 2000 gekauft, 2001 in Betrieb genommen und wird seither in dieser Zusammenstelllung betrieben. Sowohl Hardware (Rechner SCADA-System auf Windows NT Basis, Steuerung und Steuergeräte im Schaltschrank) als auch Software sollen modernisiert werden. Außerrdem soll die Anlage mit einer X-Achsen Schuhpositionierung ausgestattet werden. Die bestehenden Hydraulikleitungen sollen erneuert werden.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

42636000

II.1.5) Information about Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The contract is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA): yes

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

Value: 150 000 EUR Excluding VAT

Section IV: Procedure

IV.1) Type of procedure

Open

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

The most economically advantageous tender in terms of



IV.2.2) Information about electronic auction

An electronic auction has been used: no

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

Überholung und Modernisierung der Temconex®-Anlage

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Section V: Award of contract

V.1) Date of contract award decision

16.03.2017

V.2) Information about offers

Number of offers received: 1

V.3) Name and address of economic operator in favour of whom the contract award decision has been taken

Holton Crest Ltd.

10 Cowley Road

BH17 0UJ Poole Dorset

UK



V.4) Information on value of contract

Value: 150 000 EUR Excluding VAT Total final value of the contract: Value: 150 000 EUR Excluding VAT Initial estimated total value of the contract:Total final value of the contract:

V.5) Information about subcontracting

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted: no

Section VI: Complementary information

VI.1) Information about European Union funds

The contract is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: no

VI.2) Additional information

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

VI.3.2) Lodging of appeals

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

10.05.2017

Contract No: