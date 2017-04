General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Feb 3, 2017 Funding Agency: Department of Agriculture Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Frozen vegetables Original Text

Agricultural Marketing Service

Commodity Procurement Staff



DATE: February 1, 2017



USDA SWEET CHERRY PRODUCTS PURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED:



The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced plans to purchase sweet cherry products.



