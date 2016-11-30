General Information Country: Romania Notice/Contract Number: rou:ca:175380 Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Original Language: Romanian Contact information Address: Pirvu Bogdan

Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5

Bucuresti 050041

Romania Telephone +40 212082525

Fax: +40 213174965

Email: Click here

Section I: CONTRACTING AUTHORITY

I.1) Name, address and contact points:

INSPECTORATUL GENERAL AL POLITIEI ROMANE

Address: Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 050041 , Romania , Contact points: DIRECTIA DE LOGISTICA , Phone. +40 212082525 , Attention: Pirvu Bogdan , Email: achizitii@politiaromana.ro , Fax: +40 213174965 , URL:

I.2) Type of the contracting authority and main activity or activities

Ministry or any other national or federal authority, including their regional or local sub-devisions.

Activity (activities)

- Public order and safety

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities

No

Section II: CONTRACT OBJECT

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority

SERVICII DE ASIGURARI OBLIGATORII DE RASPUNDERE CIVILA AUTO

II.1.2) Type of the contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Services

16 - Services outside those contained in Annex II

Main place of performance: Sediul IGPR - Bucuresti, Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5

NUTS code: RO321 - Bucuresti

II.1.3) The notice involves

The establishment of a framework agreement

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or acquisitions

Se intentioneaza achizitionarea de Servicii de asigurari obligatorii de raspundere civila auto.

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

66516100-1 - Motor vehicle liability insurance services (Rev.2)

II.1.6) Contract covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

Yes

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

II.2.1) Total final value of contract(s)

628, 978 RON

SECTION IV: PROCEDURE

IV.1) Procedure type

IV.1.1) Procedure type

Open Procedure

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

Lowest price

IV.2.2) An electronic auction has been used

Yes

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

Yes

Contract Notice

JO notice no: 2016/S215-392374 from 08.12.2016

SECTION V : CONTRACT AWARDING

Contract no: 1909007/19 Name: Servicii de asigurare de raspundere civila auto - Lot 1, 9, 11, 12

V.1) Date of Contract Award 30.11.2016

V.2) Number of offers received 1

Number of valid offers 1

V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded

OMNIASIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP S.A.

Address: Al.Alexandru nr.51 sector 1 Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 011822 , Romania , Phone. +4 0214057420/ +40 0729039552 , Email: roxana.gorin@omniasig.ro , Fax: +4 0212314171 , URL:

V.4) Information on value of contract

Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)

Estimated value: 1311837.00 Currency: RON VAT free

Contract value

Value: 127216.00 Currency: RON VAT free

V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted

No

V.6) Lista de Loturi

1, 9, 11, 12

Contract no: 1909007/22 Name: Servicii de asigurari obligatorii de raspundere civila auto - Lot 2-8, 10, 13-19

V.1) Date of Contract Award 13.01.2017

V.2) Number of offers received 1

Number of valid offers 1

V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded

OMNIASIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP S.A.

Address: Al.Alexandru nr.51 sector 1 Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 011822 , Romania , Phone. +4 0214057420/ +40 0729039552 , Email: roxana.gorin@omniasig.ro , Fax: +4 0212314171 , URL:

V.4) Information on value of contract

Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)

Estimated value: 1311837.00 Currency: RON VAT free

Contract value

Value: 501762.00 Currency: RON VAT free

V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted

No

V.6) Lista de Loturi

2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

SECTION VI: SUPLIMENTARY INFORMATION

VI.1) Contract related to a project and/or programme financed by Comunity Funds

No

VI.2) Additional information

Documentul Unic de Achizitii European se va putea accesa in vederea completarii de catre operatorii economici interesati la adresa:

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

Consiliul National de Solutionare a Contestatiilor

Address: Str. Stavropoleos, nr. 6, sector 3, Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 030084 , Romania , Phone. +40 213104641 , Email: office@cnsc.ro , Fax: +40 213104642 / +40 218900745 , URL:

Body responsible for mediation procedures

VI.3.2) Loading of appeal

Precise information on deadline(s) for lodging appeals:

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

INSPECTORATUL GENERAL AL POLITIEI ROMÂNE

Address: Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 050041 , Romania , Phone. +40 212082525 , Email: logistica@politiaromana.ro , Fax: +40 213174965 , URL:

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

