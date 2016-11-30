Contract award notice no. 175380/31.01.2017
Section I: CONTRACTING AUTHORITY
I.1) Name, address and contact points:
INSPECTORATUL GENERAL AL POLITIEI ROMANE
Address: Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 050041 , Romania , Contact points: DIRECTIA DE LOGISTICA , Phone. +40 212082525 , Attention: Pirvu Bogdan , Email: achizitii@politiaromana.ro , Fax: +40 213174965 , URL: www.politiaromana.ro
, Supplier profile: www.e-licitatie.ro
I.2) Type of the contracting authority and main activity or activities
Ministry or any other national or federal authority, including their regional or local sub-devisions.
Activity (activities)
- Public order and safety
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities
No
Section II: CONTRACT OBJECT
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
SERVICII DE ASIGURARI OBLIGATORII DE RASPUNDERE CIVILA AUTO
II.1.2) Type of the contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Services
16 - Services outside those contained in Annex II
Main place of performance: Sediul IGPR - Bucuresti, Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5
NUTS code: RO321 - Bucuresti
II.1.3) The notice involves
The establishment of a framework agreement
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or acquisitions
Se intentioneaza achizitionarea de Servicii de asigurari obligatorii de raspundere civila auto.
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
66516100-1 - Motor vehicle liability insurance services (Rev.2)
II.1.6) Contract covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
Yes
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
II.2.1) Total final value of contract(s)
628, 978 RON
SECTION IV: PROCEDURE
IV.1) Procedure type
IV.1.1) Procedure type
Open Procedure
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
Lowest price
IV.2.2) An electronic auction has been used
Yes
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
Yes
Contract Notice
JO notice no: 2016/S215-392374 from 08.12.2016
SECTION V : CONTRACT AWARDING
Contract no: 1909007/19 Name: Servicii de asigurare de raspundere civila auto - Lot 1, 9, 11, 12
V.1) Date of Contract Award 30.11.2016
V.2) Number of offers received 1
Number of valid offers 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded
OMNIASIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP S.A.
Address: Al.Alexandru nr.51 sector 1 Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 011822 , Romania , Phone. +4 0214057420/ +40 0729039552 , Email: roxana.gorin@omniasig.ro , Fax: +4 0212314171 , URL: www.omniasig.ro
V.4) Information on value of contract
Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)
Estimated value: 1311837.00 Currency: RON VAT free
Contract value
Value: 127216.00 Currency: RON VAT free
V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted
No
V.6) Lista de Loturi
1, 9, 11, 12
Contract no: 1909007/22 Name: Servicii de asigurari obligatorii de raspundere civila auto - Lot 2-8, 10, 13-19
V.1) Date of Contract Award 13.01.2017
V.2) Number of offers received 1
Number of valid offers 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded
OMNIASIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP S.A.
Address: Al.Alexandru nr.51 sector 1 Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 011822 , Romania , Phone. +4 0214057420/ +40 0729039552 , Email: roxana.gorin@omniasig.ro , Fax: +4 0212314171 , URL: www.omniasig.ro
V.4) Information on value of contract
Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)
Estimated value: 1311837.00 Currency: RON VAT free
Contract value
Value: 501762.00 Currency: RON VAT free
V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted
No
V.6) Lista de Loturi
2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19
SECTION VI: SUPLIMENTARY INFORMATION
VI.1) Contract related to a project and/or programme financed by Comunity Funds
No
VI.2) Additional information
Documentul Unic de Achizitii European se va putea accesa in vederea completarii de catre operatorii economici interesati la adresa:https://ec.europa.eu/growth/tools-databases/espd/filter.
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
Consiliul National de Solutionare a Contestatiilor
Address: Str. Stavropoleos, nr. 6, sector 3, Bucuresti , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 030084 , Romania , Phone. +40 213104641 , Email: office@cnsc.ro , Fax: +40 213104642 / +40 218900745 , URL: http://www.cnsc.ro
Body responsible for mediation procedures
VI.3.2) Loading of appeal
Precise information on deadline(s) for lodging appeals:
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
INSPECTORATUL GENERAL AL POLITIEI ROMÂNE
Address: Str. Mihai Voda nr. 6, sector 5 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 050041 , Romania , Phone. +40 212082525 , Email: logistica@politiaromana.ro , Fax: +40 213174965 , URL: www.politiaromana.ro.
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
30.01.2017 15:55