Contract award notice no. 175389/31.01.2017
Tip legislatie: Legea nr. 98/23.05.2016
Section I: CONTRACTING AUTHORITY
I.1) Name, address and contact points:
Spitalul Clinic Municipal de Urgenta Timisoara
Address: Timisoara, str.Hector, nr.1 , City: Timisoara , Postal code: 300074 , Romania , Contact points: EC Jian Beatrice , Phone. +40 0256221224 , Attention: EC.MONICA LEUCA , Email: achizitiismtm@gmail.com , Fax: +40 02564221224 , URL: http://smtm.lasting.ro
I.2) Type of the contracting authority and main activity or activities
Body governed by public law.
Activity (activities)
- Health
The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities
No
Section II: CONTRACT OBJECT
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
SERVICII DE SPALATORIE
II.1.2) Type of the contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance
Services
16 - Services outside those contained in Annex II
Main place of performance: SPITALUL CLINIC MUNICIPAL DE URGENTA TIMISOARA
NUTS code: RO424 - Timis
II.1.3) The notice involves
II.1.4) Short description of the contract or acquisitions
Achizitie servicii de spalatorie si curatatorie
II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
98310000-9 - Washing and dry-cleaning services (Rev.2)
II.1.6) Contract covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
No
II.2) Total final value of contract(s)
II.2.1) Total final value of contract(s)
165, 000 RON
SECTION IV: PROCEDURE
IV.1) Procedure type
IV.1.1) Procedure type
Negociation without contract notice
Justification for the choice of the negociated procedure without prior call for competition:
• Extreme urgency brougth about by events unforeseeable by the contracting entity and in accordance with the strict conditions started in the Directive.
IV.2) Award criteria
IV.2.1) Award criteria
Lowest price
IV.2.2) An electronic auction has been used
No
IV.3) Administrative information
IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority
E-0115/11.01.2017
IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract
No
SECTION V : CONTRACT AWARDING
Contract no: 468 Name: Achizitie Servicii de spalatorie
V.1) Date of Contract Award 31.01.2017
V.2) Number of offers received 1
Number of valid offers 1
V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded
ECOMEDCLEAN SRL
Address: Ghiroda, Brates 46B Timis , City: Ghiroda , Postal code: 307200 , Romania , Phone. +40 744774042 , Email: ecomedclean@gmail.com
V.4) Information on value of contract
Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)
Estimated value: 165000.00 Currency: RON VAT free
Contract value
Value: 210000.00 Currency: RON VAT free
Number of months: 3
V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted
No
SECTION VI: SUPLIMENTARY INFORMATION
VI.1) Contract related to a project and/or programme financed by Comunity Funds
No
VI.2) Additional information
Contractul se va incheia cu operatorul economic care are oferta admisibila si conforma , adica indeplineste in totalitate cerintele din caietul de sarcini , si in urma aplicarii criteriului de selectie are pretul cel mai mic. Operatorii ec invitati sa participe la negociere sunt urmatorii: 1.SC.ECOMEDCLEAN SRL, CUI RO32196461 str.Iuliu Grozescu, Nr.16, Timisoara, Jud.Timis, Tel-0726356787;Fax:0256380630;E-MAIL ecomedclean@gmail.com
VI.3) Procedures for appeal
VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures
CONSILIUL NATIONAL DE SOLUTIONARE A CONTESTATIILOR
Address: Str. Stavropoleos nr. 6, Sector 3 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 030084 , Romania , Phone. +40 213104641 , Email: office@cnsc.ro , Fax: +40 213104642 , URL: http://www.cnsc.ro
Body responsible for mediation procedures
VI.3.2) Loading of appeal
Precise information on deadline(s) for lodging appeals:
Termenele de notificare prealabila, de formulare a contestatiei si de exercitare a caii de atac sunt cele prevazute la art.8 si art.49 alin.(8) din Legea 101/2016, privind remediile si caile de atac.
VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained
OFICIUL JURIDIC
Address: str Hector , nr 1, etaj 1 , City: TIMISOARA , Postal code: 300074 , Romania , Phone. +40 256200048 , Email: alinajidoi2005@yahoo.com , Fax: +40 256200046
VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice
31.01.2017 09:03