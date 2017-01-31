General Information Country: Romania Notice/Contract Number: rou:ca:175389 Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Original Language: Romanian Contact information Address: EC.MONICA LEUCA

Timisoara,str.Hector,nr.1

Timisoara 300074

Romania Telephone +40 0256221224

Fax: +40 02564221224

Email: Click here

Washing and dry-cleaning services

Annual procurement plans

Year Plan name Detail plan name

Tip legislatie: Legea nr. 98/23.05.2016

Section I: CONTRACTING AUTHORITY

I.1) Name, address and contact points:

Spitalul Clinic Municipal de Urgenta Timisoara

Address: Timisoara, str.Hector, nr.1 , City: Timisoara , Postal code: 300074 , Romania , Contact points: EC Jian Beatrice , Phone. +40 0256221224 , Attention: EC.MONICA LEUCA , Email: achizitiismtm@gmail.com , Fax: +40 02564221224 , URL:

I.2) Type of the contracting authority and main activity or activities

Body governed by public law.

Activity (activities)

- Health

The contracting authority is purchasing on behalf of other contracting authorities

No

Section II: CONTRACT OBJECT

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority

SERVICII DE SPALATORIE

II.1.2) Type of the contract and location of works, place of delivery or of performance

Services

16 - Services outside those contained in Annex II

Main place of performance: SPITALUL CLINIC MUNICIPAL DE URGENTA TIMISOARA

NUTS code: RO424 - Timis

II.1.3) The notice involves

II.1.4) Short description of the contract or acquisitions

Achizitie servicii de spalatorie si curatatorie

II.1.5) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

98310000-9 - Washing and dry-cleaning services (Rev.2)

II.1.6) Contract covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

No

II.2) Total final value of contract(s)

II.2.1) Total final value of contract(s)

165, 000 RON

SECTION IV: PROCEDURE

IV.1) Procedure type

IV.1.1) Procedure type

Negociation without contract notice

Justification for the choice of the negociated procedure without prior call for competition:

• Extreme urgency brougth about by events unforeseeable by the contracting entity and in accordance with the strict conditions started in the Directive.

IV.2) Award criteria

IV.2.1) Award criteria

Lowest price

IV.2.2) An electronic auction has been used

No

IV.3) Administrative information

IV.3.1) File reference number attributed by the contracting authority

E-0115/11.01.2017

IV.3.2) Previous publication(s) concerning the same contract

No

SECTION V : CONTRACT AWARDING

Contract no: 468 Name: Achizitie Servicii de spalatorie

V.1) Date of Contract Award 31.01.2017

V.2) Number of offers received 1

Number of valid offers 1

V.3) Name and address of economic operator to whom the contract has been awarded

ECOMEDCLEAN SRL

Address: Ghiroda, Brates 46B Timis , City: Ghiroda , Postal code: 307200 , Romania , Phone. +40 744774042 , Email: ecomedclean@gmail.com

V.4) Information on value of contract

Total Final Value of the Contract (Initial estimated total value of the contract)

Estimated value: 165000.00 Currency: RON VAT free

Contract value

Value: 210000.00 Currency: RON VAT free

Number of months: 3

V.5) Contract is likely to be subcontracted

No

SECTION VI: SUPLIMENTARY INFORMATION

VI.1) Contract related to a project and/or programme financed by Comunity Funds

No

VI.2) Additional information

Contractul se va incheia cu operatorul economic care are oferta admisibila si conforma , adica indeplineste in totalitate cerintele din caietul de sarcini , si in urma aplicarii criteriului de selectie are pretul cel mai mic. Operatorii ec invitati sa participe la negociere sunt urmatorii: 1.SC.ECOMEDCLEAN SRL, CUI RO32196461 str.Iuliu Grozescu, Nr.16, Timisoara, Jud.Timis, Tel-0726356787;Fax:0256380630;E-MAIL ecomedclean@gmail.com

VI.3) Procedures for appeal

VI.3.1) Body responsible for appeal procedures

CONSILIUL NATIONAL DE SOLUTIONARE A CONTESTATIILOR

Address: Str. Stavropoleos nr. 6, Sector 3 , City: Bucuresti , Postal code: 030084 , Romania , Phone. +40 213104641 , Email: office@cnsc.ro , Fax: +40 213104642 , URL:

Body responsible for mediation procedures

VI.3.2) Loading of appeal

Precise information on deadline(s) for lodging appeals:

Termenele de notificare prealabila, de formulare a contestatiei si de exercitare a caii de atac sunt cele prevazute la art.8 si art.49 alin.(8) din Legea 101/2016, privind remediile si caile de atac.

VI.3.3) Service from which information about the lodging of appeals may be obtained

OFICIUL JURIDIC

Address: str Hector , nr 1, etaj 1 , City: TIMISOARA , Postal code: 300074 , Romania , Phone. +40 256200048 , Email: alinajidoi2005@yahoo.com , Fax: +40 256200046

VI.4) Date of dispatch of this notice

