Search
Advanced Search

Verification of load-bearing structure design services

Servicii de verificare a proiectelor pentru obiectivul –REABILITARE TERMICA BLOCURI DE LOCUINTE str. ARIES nr. 20 – Timisoara

Request For Proposals

General Information
Romania
   Jan 31, 2017
   Romanian

Goods, Works and Services

Verification of load-bearing structure design services  

Original Text
Contract Notice no. 172837/31.01.2017
Registered suppliers can select the contract notice to receive notifications about this public acquisition procedure events.
Notice refers to an open procedure that takes place in SEAP.
Procedures Details
Contracting Authority Name: Municipiul Timisoara
Notice Number: 172837 / 31.01.2017
Contract Name: Servicii de verificare a proiectelor pentru...
Membership Plans

Basic

Full

Corporate

$550/year

$1000/year

Price on request

Buy Buy Contact us
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 