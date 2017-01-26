General Information Country: France City/Locality: AUBERVILLIERS Notice/Contract Number: eu:035503-2017 Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Original Language: French Contact information Address: OPH Aubervilliers

Aubervilliers

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-035503

Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 184-329905

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

122 rue André Karman

Aubervilliers

93300

FR

E-mail: rkbidi@oph-aubervilliers.fr

NUTS code: FR106

Internet address(es):

http://www.oph-aubervilliers.fr OPH Aubervilliers122 rue André KarmanAubervilliers93300FRE-mail: rkbidi@oph-aubervilliers.frNUTS code: FR106 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity Housing and community amenities Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority Sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes de l'OPH d'Aubervilliers.

File reference number: 2016EXPL06 II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 79710000 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description Accord-cadre à bons de commande pour la sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes des immeubles du patrimoine de l'Office public de l'habitat d'Aubervilliers. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 2600000 EUR II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 79710000 79714000 35120000 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR106

Main place of performance: Patrimoine de l'OPH d'Aubervilliers. II.2.3) Description Accord-cadre à bons de commande pour la sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes des immeubles du patrimoine de l'Office public de l'habitat d'Aubervilliers. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-01-26

