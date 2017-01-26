Search
Security services

France-Aubervilliers:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   AUBERVILLIERS
   eu:035503-2017
   Jan 31, 2017
   French

Contact information
   OPH Aubervilliers
Aubervilliers
France

Goods, Works and Services

Security services   Surveillance services   Surveillance and security systems and devices  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-035503
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 184-329905
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
OPH Aubervilliers
122 rue André Karman
Aubervilliers
93300
FR
E-mail: rkbidi@oph-aubervilliers.fr
NUTS code: FR106
Internet address(es):
http://www.oph-aubervilliers.fr
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
Housing and community amenities
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes de l'OPH d'Aubervilliers.
File reference number: 2016EXPL06
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
79710000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

Accord-cadre à bons de commande pour la sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes des immeubles du patrimoine de l'Office public de l'habitat d'Aubervilliers.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 2600000  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

79710000 79714000 35120000

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR106
Main place of performance: Patrimoine de l'OPH d'Aubervilliers.
II.2.3) Description

Accord-cadre à bons de commande pour la sécurisation des logements vacants et des parties communes des immeubles du patrimoine de l'Office public de l'habitat d'Aubervilliers.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-01-26

More information: Click here
