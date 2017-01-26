Search
Advanced Search

Magazines

France-Strasbourg:

Contract Award

General Information
France
   STRASBOURG CEDEX
   eu:035491-2017
   Jan 31, 2017
   French

Contact information
   Ville eurométropole de Strasbourg
Strasbourg Cedex
France

Goods, Works and Services

Magazines   Mail delivery services  

Summary

       

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-035491
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 187-335561
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
Ville eurométropole de Strasbourg
1 parc de l'Étoile
Strasbourg Cedex
67076
FR
E-mail: marchespublics@strasbourg.eu
NUTS code: FR421
Internet address(es):
https://www.strasbourg.eu/
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Regional or local authority
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
16046GV Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain ainsi que de leurs suppléments.
File reference number: 16046GV
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
22213000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 880000  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

64121100

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: FR421
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-01-26

More information: Click here
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 