General Information Country: France City/Locality: STRASBOURG CEDEX Notice/Contract Number: eu:035491-2017 Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Original Language: French Contact information Address: Ville eurométropole de Strasbourg

Strasbourg Cedex

Notice type: 01C03 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-035491

Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 187-335561

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Open procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

1 parc de l'Étoile

Strasbourg Cedex

67076

FR

E-mail: marchespublics@strasbourg.eu

NUTS code: FR421

Internet address(es):

https://www.strasbourg.eu/ Ville eurométropole de Strasbourg1 parc de l'ÉtoileStrasbourg Cedex67076FRE-mail: marchespublics@strasbourg.euNUTS code: FR421 I.2) Type of the contracting authority Regional or local authority I.3) Main activity General public services Section II: Object of the contract II.1) Description II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority 16046GV Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain ainsi que de leurs suppléments.

File reference number: 16046GV II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV) 22213000 II.1.3) Type of contract Services II.1.4) Short description Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain. II.1.7) Value excluding VAT Value excluding VAT: 880000 EUR II.2) Description II.2.2) Additional object(s) 64121100 II.2.2) Main place of performance NUTS code: FR421

Main place of performance: II.2.3) Description Diffusion aux habitants du magazine municipal et du magazine métropolitain. Section IV: Procedure Section VI: Complementary information VI.3) Additional information VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice 2017-01-26

