Belgium-Brussels:

Contract Award

General Information
Belgium
   BRUSSELS
   eu:034690-2017
   Jan 31, 2017
   English

Contact information
   European Commission, Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, Directorate C: Innovation, International Cooperation and Sport, Unit C1: Innovation and EIT
Brussels
Belgium

Goods, Works and Services

Education and training services  

Summary

       

Notice type: ECC03 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-034690
Referenced Document Number: 2016/S 141-254266
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Open procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: The most economic tender

Original Text

       
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
European Commission, Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, Directorate C: Innovation, International Cooperation and Sport, Unit C1: Innovation and EIT
rue Joseph II 70 2/149
Brussels
1049
BE
E-mail: EAC-B3-TENDER-2016-08@ec.europa.eu
NUTS code: BE1
Internet address(es):
http://ec.europa.eu/education/calls
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
European institution/agency or international organisation
I.3) Main activity
General public services
Section II: Object of the contract
II.1) Description
II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority
Innovative and entrepreneurial higher education institutions: further development of HEInnovate.
File reference number: EAC/08/2016.
II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)
80000000
II.1.3) Type of contract
Services
II.1.4) Short description

The general objective of this contract is to support higher education institutions (HEIs), particularly in Europe, to become more innovative and entrepreneurial organisations by promoting use of the HEInnovate self-assessment tool and by identifying and implementing necessary improvements in the functioning of the tool.

The total value of the contract indicated below includes all possible renewals.

II.1.7) Value excluding VAT
Value excluding VAT: 962200.00  EUR
II.2) Description
II.2.2) Additional object(s)

II.2.2) Main place of performance
NUTS code: BE100
Main place of performance:
II.2.3) Description

See e-tendering Internet address provided in Section I.3 of the contract notice.

Section IV: Procedure
Section VI: Complementary information
VI.3) Additional information
VI.5) Date of dispatch of this notice
2017-01-19

