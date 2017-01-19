Belgium-Brussels:

Prior information notice

Services

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

European Commission, Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, Directorate C: Innovation, International Cooperation and Sport, Unit C1: Innovation and EITrue Joseph II 70 2/149Brussels1049BEE-mail: EAC-B3-TENDER-2016-08@ec.europa.euNUTS code: BE1

I.2) Type of the contracting authority

European institution/agency or international organisation

I.3) Main activity

General public services

Section II: Object of the contract

II.1) Description

II.1.1) Title attributed to the contract by the contracting authority

Innovative and entrepreneurial higher education institutions: further development of HEInnovate.

File reference number: EAC/08/2016.

II.1.2) Common procurement vocabulary (CPV)

80000000

II.1.3) Type of contract

Services

II.1.4) Short description

The general objective of this contract is to support higher education institutions (HEIs), particularly in Europe, to become more innovative and entrepreneurial organisations by promoting use of the HEInnovate self-assessment tool and by identifying and implementing necessary improvements in the functioning of the tool.

The total value of the contract indicated below includes all possible renewals.