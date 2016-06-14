Belgium-Brussels: Mayors for economic growth

1.Publication reference:
EuropeAid/138035/DH/SER/Multi.
2.Publication date of the contract notice:
3.Lot number and lot title
4.Contract number and value:
ENI/2016/376-723.
4 979 800 EUR.
5.Date of award of the contract:
6.Number of tenders received:
7.Overall score of chosen tender:
Technical score: 100 %; financial score: 82,33 %.
8.Name, address and nationality of successful tenderer:
Ecorys Nederland B.V., Watermanweg 44, 3067 GG, Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS (NL).
GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Eulenkrugstraße 82, 22359 Hamburg, GERMANY (DE).
Policy and Management Consulting Group (PMCG), 61 Aghmashenebeli Avenue, IV floor, 0102 Tbilisi, GEORGIA.
Noblet Media CIS, Arch Makariou III 155, Proteas House, V floor, 3026 Limassol, CYPRUS (CY).
All-Ukrainian Association of Village and Settlement Councils (VASSR), Muzeiny Provulok, Pechersk District, 01001 Kyiv, UKRAINE
(UA).
9.Duration of contract:
10.Contracting authority:
European Union
, represented by the European Commission on behalf of and for the account of the partner countries,
Brussels
, BELGIUM.
11.Legal basis:
Regulation (EU) No 236/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 laying down common rules and procedures
for the implementation of the Union's instruments for financing external action and Regulation (EU) No 232/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 establishing a European Neighbourhood Instrument.
12.DAC code:
43030 — Urban development and management.