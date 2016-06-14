Search
Belgium-Brussels: Mayors for economic growth

Contract Award

General Information
Belgium
   BRUSSELS
   eu:034685-2017
   Jan 31, 2017
   EU Development and Cooperation
   English

Contact information
   European Union
Brussels
Belgium

Goods, Works and Services

Business and management consultancy   

Summary

       

Notice type: AP303 - Contract award notice
EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-034685
Referenced Document Number:
Contract Nature: Services
Procedure Type: Restricted procedure
Type of Bid Required: Not applicable
Awarding Criteria: Not specified

Original Text

       
Service contract award notice
Location — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine
1.Publication reference:

EuropeAid/138035/DH/SER/Multi.

2.Publication date of the contract notice:

14.6.2016.

3.Lot number and lot title
4.Contract number and value:

ENI/2016/376-723.

4 979 800 EUR.

5.Date of award of the contract:

13.12.2016.

6.Number of tenders received:

4 tenders.

7.Overall score of chosen tender:

Technical score: 100 %; financial score: 82,33 %.

8.Name, address and nationality of successful tenderer:

Ecorys Nederland B.V., Watermanweg 44, 3067 GG, Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS (NL).

GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Eulenkrugstraße 82, 22359 Hamburg, GERMANY (DE).

Policy and Management Consulting Group (PMCG), 61 Aghmashenebeli Avenue, IV floor, 0102 Tbilisi, GEORGIA.

Noblet Media CIS, Arch Makariou III 155, Proteas House, V floor, 3026 Limassol, CYPRUS (CY).

All-Ukrainian Association of Village and Settlement Councils (VASSR), Muzeiny Provulok, Pechersk District, 01001 Kyiv, UKRAINE (UA).

9.Duration of contract:

48 months.

10.Contracting authority:

European Union , represented by the European Commission on behalf of and for the account of the partner countries, Brussels , BELGIUM.

11.Legal basis:

Regulation (EU) No 236/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 laying down common rules and procedures for the implementation of the Union's instruments for financing external action and Regulation (EU) No 232/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 establishing a European Neighbourhood Instrument.

12.DAC code:

43030 — Urban development and management.

