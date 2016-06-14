Belgium-Brussels: Mayors for economic growth

General Information Country: Belgium City/Locality: BRUSSELS Notice/Contract Number: eu:034685-2017 Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Funding Agency: EU Development and Cooperation Original Language: English Contact information Address: European Union

Brussels

Belgium Goods, Works and Services Business and management consultancy Summary view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български

Notice type: AP303 - Contract award notice

EU Official Journal Publication: 2017/S 021-034685

Referenced Document Number:

Contract Nature: Services

Procedure Type: Restricted procedure

Type of Bid Required: Not applicable

Awarding Criteria: Not specified

Original Text view in ------------- Bahasa Indonesia Català Deutsch Eesti English Español Français Italiano Polski Português Română Tiếng Việt Türkçe Ελληνικά Русский اردو عربي ქართული 中文 日本語 ------------- Danske Latvijas Lietuvos Magyar Malti Nederlands Slovenski Slovenský Suomi Svenska Český Български Service contract award notice Location — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine 1.Publication reference: EuropeAid/138035/DH/SER/Multi. 2.Publication date of the contract notice: 14.6.2016. 3.Lot number and lot title 4.Contract number and value: ENI/2016/376-723. 4 979 800 EUR. 5.Date of award of the contract: 13.12.2016. 6.Number of tenders received: 4 tenders. 7.Overall score of chosen tender: Technical score: 100 %; financial score: 82,33 %. 8.Name, address and nationality of successful tenderer: Ecorys Nederland B.V., Watermanweg 44, 3067 GG, Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS (NL). GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Eulenkrugstraße 82, 22359 Hamburg, GERMANY (DE). Policy and Management Consulting Group (PMCG), 61 Aghmashenebeli Avenue, IV floor, 0102 Tbilisi, GEORGIA. Noblet Media CIS, Arch Makariou III 155, Proteas House, V floor, 3026 Limassol, CYPRUS (CY). All-Ukrainian Association of Village and Settlement Councils (VASSR), Muzeiny Provulok, Pechersk District, 01001 Kyiv, UKRAINE (UA). 9.Duration of contract: 48 months. 10.Contracting authority: European Union , represented by the European Commission on behalf of and for the account of the partner countries, Brussels , BELGIUM. 11.Legal basis: Regulation (EU) No 236/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 laying down common rules and procedures for the implementation of the Union's instruments for financing external action and Regulation (EU) No 232/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11.3.2014 establishing a European Neighbourhood Instrument. 12.DAC code: 43030 — Urban development and management.

More information: Click here

Related Notices